Replacing dairy products with plant-based ones, such as oat and almond milks, could lead to people missing out on vitamins and minerals, a study suggests.

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Even doing a partial swap may lead to deficiency in nutrients such as iodine – which is essential for thyroid function and healthy brains, experts writing in the Lancet Planetary Health journal said. The research also found that children, teenagers and women appeared to be worst affected by any swap to plant-based milks, yoghurt and cheese. Researchers looked at the risks of dropping dairy in favour of plant-based items, including 146 plant-based milks, 76 yoghurts and 67 cheese products. They examined the effect on micronutrient intake for iodine, calcium and vitamins B2 and B12. The researchers also found variations in the extent to which plant-based foods are fortified with added vitamins. Some 12% of plant-based items in the research contained added iodine, 61% had added calcium, 46% had vitamin B12 and 19% had riboflavin (vitamin B2). The team, from the University of Surrey and Queen’s University Belfast, found that even modest replacements of dairy intake with plant-based dairy alternatives (including fortified ones) led to declines in all four micronutrients, but particularly iodine.

For example, replacing 20-35% of dairy products with plant-based ones increased the inadequate intake of iodine among girls aged 14-18 from 54% to 65%, and from 32% to 42% in women aged 19-49. If all dairy was replaced, iodine inadequacy rose to 80% in teenage girls and 72% in boys of the same age. Elsewhere, if all dairy was swapped for plant-based products, inadequate calcium intake rose from 30% in the usual diet to 47% among boys aged 14 to 18. Among girls the same age, it rose from 54% to 70%. For riboflavin (vitamin B2), if all products were swapped, inadequate intakes in men aged 19-49 rose from 14% to 26%, while the figure was from 29% to 50% for women. There was also a meaningful increase to 39% in this group if only half of usual dairy was swapped for plant-based items. According to the NHS, calcium is important for building healthy bones and teeth as well as regulating muscle contractions, including heartbeat. Vitamin B12 helps keep the nervous system and blood cells healthy, while B2 is important for skin, eyes and the nervous system.

Dr Sarah Bath, associate professor at the University of Surrey, and lead author, said: “The UK is particularly vulnerable to iodine insufficiency due to a lack of an iodine fortification policy such as universal salt iodisation, which many other countries have. “People may also be unaware of the importance of iodine, which is needed to make thyroid hormones to regulate our metabolism, support healthy growth and brain development. “Iodine is particularly important during pregnancy, when the requirement increases, but it is also essential prior to pregnancy to ensure that stores are optimised. “People are also unaware that dairy products are a major source of iodine, particularly in the UK, and that plant-based alternatives, unless fortified, have a very low iodine content.” The research included data from more than 3,500 people in the National Diet and Nutrition Survey. The team also used modelling to look at the impact of fortification, including through introducing laws around it. The study suggested mandatory rules to fortify plant-based foods would help increase nutrient intake, although levels of iodine remained inadequate in 59% of teen girls. However, fortifying bread with iodine would lead to a further cut in iodine deficiency.