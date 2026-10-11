Speaking to LBC’s Lewis Goodall, Ms Cooper said she did not expect any bid to replace Sir Ed, describing him as the party’s most successful leader.

Daisy Cooper denies claims of a Lib Dem leadership challenge. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Bell

Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper has dismissed suggestions Sir Ed Davey could face a leadership challenge this week, insisting the “vast majority” of the party’s MPs remain firmly behind him.

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Speaking to LBC’s Lewis Goodall, Ms Cooper said she did not expect any bid to replace Sir Ed, describing him as the party’s most successful leader. Asked whether Sir Ed could face a leadership challenge, she said: “No, I don’t. The vast majority of our MPs are full square behind Ed. “He’s the most successful party leader we’ve ever had. He’s been out and about campaigning over the last few days in all different parts of the country. I don’t think we’ll see a leadership bid against him.” Her comments come after Charlie Maynard resigned, with Ms Cooper acknowledging there was “a degree of frustration” over the party’s political progress. Read more: Senior Lib Dem MP quits front bench in 'bid to topple’ Ed Davey Read more: Ed Davey vows Lib Dems will ‘fight’ against cynicism and division to ‘fix the country’

Speaking to LBC’s Lewis Goodall, Ms Cooper said she did not expect any bid to replace Sir Ed. Picture: Pete Speller/Alamy

She said she had not seen Mr Maynard’s resignation letter, which was sent privately to Sir Ed, but indicated that the party faced an uphill battle in an increasingly digital political landscape. “We’ve become the largest third party in 100 years at a time when Parliament seems to matter less than algorithms,” she said. “And as a liberal party, we’re not prepared to do the divisive politics that some other political parties are prepared to do to get the hits.” Ms Cooper pointed to the party’s electoral record, saying the Liberal Democrats had achieved an eighth consecutive local-election win and were “winning where it matters, which is in the ballot box”.

This comes after Charlie Maynard resigned, as Ms Cooper acknowledged “a degree of frustration” over the party’s political progress. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty