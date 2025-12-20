Family pays tribute to ‘beautiful’ daughter after teen dies in incident at London underground station
The family of a 16-year-old girl who passed away after an incident at a London Underground station have shared a heartbreaking tribute.
Listen to this article
Emergency services were called to Loughton Underground station in Essex shortly after 2:30pm on Monday, following reports of an incident on the tracks.
Daisy House, aged just 16, was rushed to hospital but later died of her injuries.
Paying tribute to their teen daughter, Daisy’s family said: "On Monday, our beautiful daughter Daisy lost her life.
Read more: King meets Huntingdon train attack hero during special Buckingham Palace reception
“She was a bright, beautiful, clever, and funny girl who had just started Sixth Form and had her whole future ahead of her.
"We would like to thank all of the emergency services and doctors who worked so hard to save her, especially the British Transport Police officer and paediatric nurses who treated us all with such kindness.
"We thank everyone who has sent best wishes, kind messages, and floral tributes.
"We would now ask for our privacy to be respected while we come to terms with the loss of our Daisy and what life will be like without our daughter."