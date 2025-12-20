Daisy House was just 16 years old. Picture: British Transport Police

By Henry Moore

The family of a 16-year-old girl who passed away after an incident at a London Underground station have shared a heartbreaking tribute.

Emergency services were called to Loughton Underground station in Essex shortly after 2:30pm on Monday, following reports of an incident on the tracks. Daisy House, aged just 16, was rushed to hospital but later died of her injuries. Paying tribute to their teen daughter, Daisy's family said: "On Monday, our beautiful daughter Daisy lost her life.

Loughton Underground station, Essex. Picture: Alamy