High profile environmental campaigner and Labour donor Dale Vince has claimed the public are being 'misled' by organic labelling standards.

One - who didn't want to be named - said: "What we'll do is choose an area with multiple farms and use apps which show us where all the boats are to work out what's going on, and then we'll watch it for hours."

We met them beside a loch in Scotland where they showed us drones and long lensed cameras they say they use from public areas to try and assess what's taking place at various farms.

The Green Britain Foundation founder spoke to LBC after we interviewed self-styled 'fish farm investigators' who've vowed to use technology to hold the industry to account.

The continued: "We watch to see if chemical treatments are taking place and if that's across an entire farm or just one pen. We've not got any interest in seeing or showing who any of the workers are, what we're interested in is what is happening with the fish themselves.

"I'm probably on to something like my 30th week of this now. The worst things I've come across tend to be eye injuries on fish, when you see a fish that is blind and moving slowly around the edge of a pen. It's just really sad and awful to see an amazing animal just looking pathetic.

"What motivates me? My sort of personal agenda is I'm vegan. I haven't really got any interest in activism anymore.

"I see this as an educational thing, like people need to know where the food comes from.

"Whatever they're eating, they need to have some understanding of where it comes from. And I think that with salmon, there's a lot of ignorance."

He also told us that on the day we spoke with him his team had observed what they describe as a "ridiculous situation" around labelling standards in action.

This being where farms can be certified to the British Soil Association's organic standards even if they are making use of organophosphate chemicals which the control body itself states "are especially toxic to the aquatic environment and have a detrimental effect on marine species".

It rules that as long as salmon stock being produced on the sites as organic haven't been treated by the chemicals then it can be labelled as such - even if separate stock on the same farm is being treated by it.

The Green Britain Foundation's calling on the control body to make its process much stricter and withdraw organic certifications from any farms using the chemicals in any way.

Dale Vince though told LBC: "I think it's outrageous. I think it's misleading the public.

"Yes (I think the public are being hoodwinked).

"The organic label means something to millions of people. They put their faith and trust in it.

"The Soil Association recognises the harm (organophosphates) cause and of course stands against the use of all chemicals in animal farming - but allows it in the farming of fish.

"Why? Any land based farm using chemicals like this would lose organic certification overnight. Consumers are being misled.

"My message would be to the wider population, that you have to ignore labelling and look for yourselves."