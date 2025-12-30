The green entrepreneur said Labour ministers put "words in my mouth".

By Jacob Paul

Labour donor Dale Vince has told LBC he was attacked for things he didn't say after facing backlash for his comments linking the Bondi Beach massacre to Israel's actions in Gaza.

Mr Vince, who has given more than £5 million to Labour, said future donations to the party are now "TBC" after senior Labour figures put "words in my mouth". The green entrepreneur wrote in the aftermath of the murder of 15 people at a Hanukah event in Sydney: "Commenting on the shootings in Australia today Netanyahu said Antisemitism spreads when leaders stay silent. "Nothing to do with Israel committing Genocide in Palestine then. Netanyahu wants antisemitism to be a thing, it validates him – he acts to make it so." Condemning the post, Health Secretary Wes Streeting blasted the comments as "completely wrong" but refused to comment on whether Labour should accept future donations from him. Read more: Bondi Beach: A caller's strong response to Labour donor Dale Vince's tweet Read more: Labour donor Dale Vince slammed for linking Bondi beach massacre to Israel's actions in Gaza

Labour donor Dale Vince has sparked a row with ministers over his comments made about the Bondi Beach shooting. Picture: LBC/X

He said: "I do think those comments were completely wrong. "However strongly one might feel about what's going on in Israel and Palestine, that is no excuse to support, or to condone, or to suggest that antisemitism is caused by the actions of Israel." Meanwhile, Health Minister Stephen Kinnock told LBC Mr Vince "should apologise for that tweet". "I think he should apologise for that tweet, and then you know, in terms of his support for the Labour Party, let's see. "Let's ensure that he apologises, and I think we can review the position and take a decision on that basis," he said. Mr Vince told LBC's Simon Marks he was "surprised by the reaction".

Dale Vince says he is ‘surprised’ by Labour’s reaction to his attempt to link the Bondi Beach terror attack with the policies of Israel. pic.twitter.com/xlYCDes589 — LBC (@LBC) December 30, 2025