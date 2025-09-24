The sniper was reportedly positioned on top of the facility.

The shooter opened fire at an ICE facility in Dallas, Texas. Picture: Texas Department of Transport

By Alice Padgett

Three detainees have been shot at an immigration facility in Dallas, Texas.

Two of the three victims have died. The third person is in hospital. The victims were shot at an U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Dallas, Texas. ICE acting Director Todd Lyons told CNN the gunman may be from the Texas Department of Public Safety. The motive in the shooting is unknown, and the shooter turned the gun on himself before law enforcement could engage. The suspect was armed with a rifle, positioned on the roof the facility.

On September 24, 2025, at about 6:40 a.m., Dallas Police responded to an assist officer call in the 8100 block of north Stemmons Freeway. The preliminary investigation determined that a suspect opened fire at a government building from an adjacent building. Two people were… — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) September 24, 2025

Dallas police said on social media: "The preliminary investigation determined that a suspect opened fire at a government building from an adjacent building. "Two people were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds. One victim died at the scene. The suspect is deceased." Read More: Donald Trump is 'racist, sexist and Islamophobic', says Sadiq Khan amid ongoing clash over shariah law claims

There was a shooting this morning at the Dallas @ICEgov Detention Facility. Details are still emerging but we can confirm there were multiple injuries and fatalities.



The shooter is deceased by a self-inflicted gun shot wound.



While we don’t know motive yet, we know that our… — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) September 24, 2025

Law enforcement officials have said that at least two detainees are believed to be among the victims. As agents approached the shooter, the suspect turned the gun on himself, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed. "We’ve seen a lot of violence at ICE facilities, and this is not the first time that we’ve seen an attack, even this year at an ICE facility," Deputy ICE Director Madison Sheahan told Fox News. No ICE officers were injured in the attack, Ms Sheahan said.

The obsessive attack on law enforcement, particularly ICE, must stop. I'm praying for everyone hurt in this attack and for their families. https://t.co/wEN3sqyGyQ — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 24, 2025

The facility remains on lockdown. Vice President JD Vance said he is "praying for everyone hurt in this attack and for their families".

Multiple ICE protests have broken out across Dallas. Picture: Alamy