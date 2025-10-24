The pair's announcement has shocked many at the Corporation, with reports suggesting that only a handful of people knew of their intentions to leave

Picture: Instagram

By Frankie Elliott

BBC bosses were "blindsided" by Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly's decision to quit Strictly Come Dancing, after the hosts reportedly kept their plans "firmly under wraps".

The pair, who have co-hosted the show for 12 years, announced there departure from the programme in a joint video on Wednesday. Their announcement has shocked many at the Corporation, with reports suggesting that only a handful of people knew of their intentions to leave.

The exit video, released in the midst of series 23, was reportedly filmed in secret and published this week to avoid overshadowing the eventual winner. Winkleman and Daly agreed to quit the flagship BBC programme after a "series of heart-to-heart chats" over the course of the last year, it is claimed. A source told the Sun: "Claudia and Tess have known they were leaving Strictly since last year. They felt like it was their time to go. "It’s incredible they’ve managed to keep it a secret for so long. Only the top brass at the BBC knew, along with their immediate family." Daly, 56, and Claudia, 53, are believed to have broken the news to the Beeb during a meeting in November between bosses and talent. These talks are held at the same time every year so the relevant parties can discuss the following year’s show. The presenters' last show will now be on Christmas Day. Daly has presented Strictly since the first series 21 years ago, while Winkleman joined in 2014 having presented sister show It Takes Two.

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly agreed to quit the show nearly a year ago after a series of heart-to-heart chats. Picture: Getty