Sir Keir Starmer has appointed Dame Antonia Romeo as Cabinet Secretary and head of the Civil Service, praising her “determination to get things done”.

His departure prompted criticism of negative briefings in Government.

She succeeds Sir Chris Wormald, who quit last week after a string of scandals that critics said had exposed a boys’ club within Downing Street.

Dame Antonia, currently the permanent secretary of the Home Office, becomes the first woman to hold the role of Cabinet Secretary.

The appointment follows allegations that she was previously spoken to about her management style.

Dame Antonia has previously faced accusations of bullying related to her time as consul-general in New York in 2017, but was cleared by the Cabinet Office.

The Prime Minister said: “I am delighted to appoint Dame Antonia Romeo as the new Cabinet Secretary.

“She is an outstanding public servant, with a 25‑year record of delivering for the British people.

“Since becoming Prime Minister, I’ve been impressed by her professionalism and determination to get things done.

“Families across the country are still feeling the squeeze, and this Government is focused on easing the cost of living, strengthening public services and restoring pride in our communities.

“It is essential we have a Cabinet Secretary who can support the Government to make this happen.

“Antonia has shown she is the right person to drive the Government to reform and I look forward to working with her to deliver this period of national renewal.”

Dame Antonia said: “It is a huge privilege to be asked to serve as Cabinet Secretary and head of the Civil Service.

“The Civil Service is a great and remarkable institution, which I love.

“We should be known for delivery, efficiency and innovation, working to implement the Government’s agenda and meet the challenges the country faces.

“I look forward to working with all colleagues across the Civil Service to do this, in support of the Prime Minister and the Government.”