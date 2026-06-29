Dame Diana Johnson said Labour has an "array of talent" in the party amid rumours the Makerfield MP could appoint a new Chancellor if he gets the keys to Number 10

Dame Diana Johnson told LBC she was backing Andy Burnham as PM. Picture: LBC

By Alex Storey

Employment Minister Dame Diana Johnson has told LBC she is backing Andy Burnham to become Prime Minister because he is "able to reach parts of the electorate" that Labour have struggled to in the past.

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Mr Burnham sworn in as Makerfield MP. Picture: Alamy

After Nick put it to her she had previously backed Ed Balls and Yvette Cooper in previous leadership contests, she said: "He is the only person at the moment who has declared that he's going to apply for the role of leader of the Labour Party and the next Prime Minister. "So it it looks very likely that he will be the only candidate and I'm going to support Andy. "I would really like to see a woman leader of the Labour Party, and I think Yvette's a very talented politician, but I think at this stage we've gone through the Makerfield by-election. "I think it's quite clear that Andy is able to reach parts of the electorate that we've had a problem reaching in the recent past.

"So I'm going to back Andy this time because I've seen the passion he brought to the infected blood scandal and the help he gave me in getting that public inquiry. "Also I've worked with him as the DWP Minister around devolving to mayors more responsibility around getting people into work, and I know that's something he cares about." Mr Burnham swept to victory in Makerfield earlier this month and is expected to become the new PM on July 20 following the resignation of Sir Keir Starmer. Speculation has grown on who he could appoint as Chancellor after rumours grew last week Rachel Reeves could be replaced.

Sir Keir Starmer resigned as PM last week. Picture: Alamy

Giving her opinion, Dame Diana said: "We've got such an amazing array of talent in the parliamentary Labour Party, so he's got to choose who he wants to have as his Chancellor." She also highlighted this week's announcement employers in Britain will be given £3,000 for every long-term unemployed young person they hire under government plans to reduce the welfare bill and joblessness. The scheme, available to firms from Tuesday, is aimed at helping 60,000 people aged 18-24 enter work over the next three years. She told Nick: "They apply online in a very simple application, it takes about 20 minutes to do.

Dame Diana said the Labour Party has an "array of talent" when questioned on who could become Mr Burnham's Chancellor. Picture: Alamy