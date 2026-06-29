Minister backs Burnham for PM and tells LBC he can 'reach parts of the electorate we have struggled to in the past'
Dame Diana Johnson said Labour has an "array of talent" in the party amid rumours the Makerfield MP could appoint a new Chancellor if he gets the keys to Number 10
Employment Minister Dame Diana Johnson has told LBC she is backing Andy Burnham to become Prime Minister because he is "able to reach parts of the electorate" that Labour have struggled to in the past.
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The former Greater Manchester Mayor and new Makerfield MP Mr Burnham will give a speech today setting out his ten-year plan for Britain.
He is expected to outline his plans for devolution and the economy, and suggest his generation of politicians must take responsibility for the loss of public trust in politics.
Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Dame Diana admitted she would like to see another female Prime Minister in the future but said she was backing Mr Burnham this time around.
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After Nick put it to her she had previously backed Ed Balls and Yvette Cooper in previous leadership contests, she said: "He is the only person at the moment who has declared that he's going to apply for the role of leader of the Labour Party and the next Prime Minister.
"So it it looks very likely that he will be the only candidate and I'm going to support Andy.
"I would really like to see a woman leader of the Labour Party, and I think Yvette's a very talented politician, but I think at this stage we've gone through the Makerfield by-election.
"I think it's quite clear that Andy is able to reach parts of the electorate that we've had a problem reaching in the recent past.
"So I'm going to back Andy this time because I've seen the passion he brought to the infected blood scandal and the help he gave me in getting that public inquiry.
"Also I've worked with him as the DWP Minister around devolving to mayors more responsibility around getting people into work, and I know that's something he cares about."
Mr Burnham swept to victory in Makerfield earlier this month and is expected to become the new PM on July 20 following the resignation of Sir Keir Starmer.
Speculation has grown on who he could appoint as Chancellor after rumours grew last week Rachel Reeves could be replaced.
Giving her opinion, Dame Diana said: "We've got such an amazing array of talent in the parliamentary Labour Party, so he's got to choose who he wants to have as his Chancellor."
She also highlighted this week's announcement employers in Britain will be given £3,000 for every long-term unemployed young person they hire under government plans to reduce the welfare bill and joblessness.
The scheme, available to firms from Tuesday, is aimed at helping 60,000 people aged 18-24 enter work over the next three years.
She told Nick: "They apply online in a very simple application, it takes about 20 minutes to do.
"They register and then they work with the job centre to match the vacancies that that employer has with a young person who's looking for work.
"So £1,800 paid about 6 weeks in, and the remainder, the £1,200, about 18 weeks in.
"We've already got Merlin, who run Alton Towers and Chessington World of Adventure. They're providing 300 opportunities for young people.
"We've got Kier Construction, we've got Seven Trent Water, but we're keen to have other businesses as well and employers."