Employment Minister Dame Diana Johnson said the use of AI to create sexualised deepfakes without consent was 'appalling'

Employment Minister Dame Diana Johnson has said she is considering leave X after the platform's AI was used to create lewd deepfakes of hundreds of women.

When asked about a potential boycott of Musk's platforms, Dame Diana said: "I know actually a number of my colleagues have already done that. They've already chosen to do that... "I am on there, but I am reflecting now about staying on there as well. And I've been on for a long time, since then about 2009 when it was Twitter. So, I'm reflecting as well, because I absolutely think it's appalling what's happened." Dame Diana also spoke on the Government's impending U-turn on raising business rates for pubs reported today. The Employment Minister said she thinks “it's right that ministers have listened” to pub landlords and u-turned on the policy to increase business rates on the sector.

