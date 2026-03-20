Murray received a damehood in recognition of her contribution to broadcasting in 2011

Dame Jennie pictured at the Edinburgh International Book Festival in 2017. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Journalist and long-time broadcaster Jenni Murray has died at the age of 75.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Murray received a damehood in recognition of her contribution to broadcasting in 2011. Dame Jenni hosted the BBC's Woman's Hour for more than 30 years, becoming the longest-serving host in the programme's industry, before stepping down in 2020. She interviewed some of the world's leading female figures, including prime minister Margaret Thatcher, author Margaret Atwood and former secretary of state and presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton. Dame Jenni has been remembered as a “broadcasting icon” who leaves behind “an indelible legacy on generations of listeners”. Read more: AI-generated Val Kilmer to star in new film a year after actor's death – in an industry first Read more: Legendary Hollywood star and martial arts master Chuck Norris dies aged 86

Dame Jenni Murray poses after being made a Dame Commander by Queen Elizabeth II in 2011. Picture: Getty

Talent management firm Knight Ayton called her “a true professional and pioneer” who “interviewed every prime minister of the last 30 years”. They added: “She was as comfortable with high-powered politicians as with the grieving parents of Madeleine McCann, and the first Hollywood star she encountered was Bette Davis.” Dame Jenni was awarded an OBE in 1999 before being made a dame in 2011 in recognition of her contribution to broadcasting.

Dame Jenni Murray seen attending the press night for "The. Picture: Getty

Outgoing BBC director-general Tim Davie said: “This is incredibly sad news and our thoughts are with all of Dame Jenni’s family and friends. Dame Jenni was, simply put, a broadcasting icon. “Throughout her three ground-breaking decades on Woman’s Hour, Jenni created a safe space for her audience thanks to her warmth, intelligence and courage. “We shall all miss her terribly. Her legacy endures in the countless conversations she started, the many issues she championed and the lives she touched.”

During her tenure on Woman’s Hour, Dame Jenni interviewed high-profile figures such as Bette Davis. Picture: Getty