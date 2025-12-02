'Silence is deafening': Dame Joanna Lumley warns of 'crisis hidden in plain sight' as 1.5m Brits to spend Christmas alone
Around 1.5 million older people set to be by themselves this Christmas in what Dame Joanna Lumley has branded a “crisis hidden in plain sight”.
A survey by Age UK found that 11 percent of Brits will eat their Christmas dinner alone, while 5 percent will not see or speak to anyone the entire day.
The campaign group, which spoke to more than 2,600 people, said the findings suggest 1.5 million people will eat alone over the festive period.
Age UK Ambassador Dame Joanna branded the situation "a crisis hidden in plain sight", warning that "silence can be deafening" for those left on their own.
She has rallied behind other big name actors such as Dame Judi Dench and Brian Cox to support Age UK's campaign against loneliness.
Dame Judi said: "For so many older people, Christmas can be a time of silence - days without conversation or company."
Succession actor Mr Cox described loneliness at Christmas as “a tragedy we don’t talk about enough”, adding that “far too many older people are left spending the season in silence, when it should be a time of warmth, connection and joy”.
Ms Margolyes said : “Growing older shouldn’t mean disappearing into the background, we need to be seen, heard and celebrated. That’s what Age UK is striving for – they’re changing how we perceive age.”
Age UK said its volunteers made over 70,000 minutes’ worth of calls to people over the Christmas period last year.
The charity regularly supports events, such as coffee mornings and festive lunches over the period to give people the opportunity for in-person interaction.
Age UK says: “Most people won’t notice. They won’t see the days spent alone, in silence. They won’t realise the risks – like lonely people being 25% more likely to develop dementia. “They won't understand that, for so many, the phone never rings – not even on Christmas Day.”
The campaign group is asking for donations to “bring comfort, friendship and care to an older person facing loneliness this winter”.
Paul Farmer, Age UK’s chief executive, said: “Your donation could bring comfort, friendship and care to an older person facing loneliness this winter. From friendly weekly calls to local lunch clubs, we’re here to make sure no one spends winter alone. But we can’t do it without you.”