Around 1.5 million older people set to be by themselves this Christmas in what Dame Joanna Lumley has branded a “crisis hidden in plain sight”.

A survey by Age UK found that 11 percent of Brits will eat their Christmas dinner alone, while 5 percent will not see or speak to anyone the entire day.

The campaign group, which spoke to more than 2,600 people, said the findings suggest 1.5 million people will eat alone over the festive period.

Age UK Ambassador Dame Joanna branded the situation "a crisis hidden in plain sight", warning that "silence can be deafening" for those left on their own.

She has rallied behind other big name actors such as Dame Judi Dench and Brian Cox to support Age UK's campaign against loneliness.

Dame Judi said: "For so many older people, Christmas can be a time of silence - days without conversation or company."

