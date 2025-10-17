A man who stole £5,000 worth of goods from Damien Hurst’s studio, but allegedly ‘failed to spot priceless artwork’, has pleaded guilty to burglary.

Liam Middleton-Gomm, 36, broke into Thames Wharf Studios in west London on June 30 and stole around £5,000 worth of goods – some of which were later found at his father’s home.

He admitted to two counts of burgling the riverside studio during a hearing at Kingston Crown Court on Friday.

His father, 62-year-old Leslie Gomm, previously pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods for his son’s benefit between June 29 and July 8.

Leslie Gomm, who has a previous 110 offences to his name, including 72 for theft or similar offences, initially denied any knowledge of the stolen items and alleged they were from a car boot sale.

Read more: Delivery driver seriously injured after being dragged down road during van theft

Read more: Damien Hirst painting of Leonardo DiCaprio sells for more than £1m at auction