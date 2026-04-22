The Britpop legend said he took his daughter to the authoritarian country when she was a teenager.

Missy Albarn and her father, Damon Albarn. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Blur frontman Damon Albarn has revealed that he took his teenage daughter to North Korea to make her more "politically aware".

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The Britpop legend, 57, said he took his daughter, Missy, now 26, to the authoritarian country when she was a teenager. "I'm guilty of making life too easy for my children in some ways, but I've also been very hard on my daughter in terms of culture and education," he said, "We go on family holidays to North Korea." He told the Adam Buxton podcast he wanted to expand Missy's worldview by taking her to Kim Jong-Un's dictatorship. Read More: Donny Osmond pays tribute to brother and ‘protector’ Alan following his death at 76 Read More: Singer D4vd charged with murder over death of 14-year-old girl found dismembered in his abandoned Tesla

Albarn shares his daughter, Missy, with former partner Suzi Winstanley. Picture: Getty

"Maybe she's more politically aware than a lot of people in her generation. "Actually, I know that, because she's always telling me how frustrated she is when no one seems to care what's happening." Albarn visited North Korea in 2013, which heavily influenced his song 'Pyongyang' on Blur's 2015 album 'The Magic Whip'. He even described some controversies surrounding the regime as "bulls**t". "I can best describe it as a magical kingdom in the sense that everyone is under a spell.

Kim Jong Un hosts an official welcome ceremony for Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko in Pyongyang. Picture: Getty

Rimhan Village in North Korea, seen from South Korea. Picture: Alamy