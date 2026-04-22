Blur frontman Damon Albarn took daughter to North Korea on family holiday to 'teach her about the world'
The Britpop legend said he took his daughter to the authoritarian country when she was a teenager.
Blur frontman Damon Albarn has revealed that he took his teenage daughter to North Korea to make her more "politically aware".
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The Britpop legend, 57, said he took his daughter, Missy, now 26, to the authoritarian country when she was a teenager.
"I'm guilty of making life too easy for my children in some ways, but I've also been very hard on my daughter in terms of culture and education," he said,
"We go on family holidays to North Korea."
He told the Adam Buxton podcast he wanted to expand Missy's worldview by taking her to Kim Jong-Un's dictatorship.
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"Maybe she's more politically aware than a lot of people in her generation.
"Actually, I know that, because she's always telling me how frustrated she is when no one seems to care what's happening."
Albarn visited North Korea in 2013, which heavily influenced his song 'Pyongyang' on Blur's 2015 album 'The Magic Whip'.
He even described some controversies surrounding the regime as "bulls**t".
"I can best describe it as a magical kingdom in the sense that everyone is under a spell.
"Everywhere you go, you're reminded of the Kim family. They are truly omnipresent.
"But apart from that, North Korea is full of normal people just existing under this mad spell. It is a fascinating place."
Albarn said the people he spoke to were "really nice, genuine human beings".
Visiting the communist nation has restrictions for foreign travellers. The singer would have had to travel with a local guide. Photography is also banned at sensitive places.
Albarn rose to fame in the 1990s and was widely recognised as a cornerstone of the Britpop music movement.
He shared his daughter with his former partner Suzi Winstanley, who he was married to for 25 years before they split in 2023.
In 1998, Albarn founded the smash-hit virtual band Gorillaz alongside illustrator Jamie Hewlett.