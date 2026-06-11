Dan Jarvis appointed new defence secretary after bombshell Healey resignation
Dan Jarvis has been appointed defence secretary, replacing John Healey who sensationally quit earlier today.
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Downing Street confirmed the news on X, writing: "Dan Jarvis MBE MP has been appointed as Secretary of State for Defence".
In a statement announcing his appointment, Sir Keir Starmer said: "My first duty is to keep the British people safe, and I will always do what is necessary to protect our national security.
"I am pleased to appoint Dan Jarvis as defence secretary as we strengthen our armed forces and meet the growing threats facing our country.
"This Labour government is delivering the largest sustained increase in defence spending since the Cold War.
"In a dangerous and volatile world, we will give our armed forces the capabilities they need to defend Britain and keep our nation secure."
His appointment followed a day of revolt in the Ministry of Defence, as Mr Healey quit alongside armed forces minister Al Carns and PPS Pamela Nash.
Mr Healey, Mr Carns and Ms Nash all cited the hated defence spending plan in their resignations, suggesting the plan will not prepare Britain for evolving threats.
Mr Jarivs wrote on X: "Honoured to be asked by the Prime Minister to serve as Security Minister.
"Our national security is the first duty of government. Let's get to work."
Honoured to be asked by the Prime Minister to serve as Security Minister.— Dan Jarvis MP (@DanJarvisMBE) July 6, 2024
Our national security is the first duty of government. Let's get to work. https://t.co/orbov0EIRO
The former defence secretary resigned after claiming the money in the defence investment plan would not be sufficient to defend the UK against threats.
Mr Carns slammed the Prime Minister's defence spending plan as "not enough".
Ms Nash criticised the "delays and difficulties" with securing the funding for the defence investment plan.
In his response to Healey's resignation, Prime Minister Keir Starmer claimed that the key defence funding plan “will provide the resources our military needs to keep us safe".
Sir Keir thanked Healey for his work as defence secretary and said he was “sorry that you will not be part of that work going forward”.