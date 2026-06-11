Downing Street confirmed the news on X, writing: "Dan Jarvis MBE MP has been appointed as Secretary of State for Defence".

In a statement announcing his appointment, Sir Keir Starmer said: "My first duty is to keep the British people safe, and I will always do what is necessary to protect our national security.

"I am pleased to appoint Dan Jarvis as defence secretary as we strengthen our armed forces and meet the growing threats facing our country.

"This Labour government is delivering the largest sustained increase in defence spending since the Cold War.

"In a dangerous and volatile world, we will give our armed forces the capabilities they need to defend Britain and keep our nation secure."