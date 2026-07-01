The allegations relate to rape against three women, sexual assault against a fourth woman, as well as voyeurism and upskirting.

Independent MP Dan Norris, 66, faces multiple allegations of sexual offences. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Police investigating a 66-year-old on suspicion of multiple sexual offences have submitted a file to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to consider charges.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Independent MP Dan Norris, 66, faces multiple allegations of sexual offences after first being arrested last year and re-arrested earlier this year. He was suspended by the Labour Party and had the whip removed in the House of Commons. Avon and Somerset Police began investigating a man in his 60s in December 2024. “We have been carrying out an investigation into allegations of sexual offences which led to the arrest of a man in his 60s,” a force spokesman said. Read more: 'Only appropriate sentence' for three boys spared jail over rape of two teenage girls is detention, court hears Read more: Two police officers who arrested tragic student Henry Nowak as he lay dying face gross misconduct investigation

MP Dan Norris was suspended by the Labour Party. Picture: Getty

“The investigation, which is being led by officers with Operation Bluestone, our dedicated rape and serious sexual assault investigation team, began in December 2024. “The allegations being investigated relate to rape against three women, sexual assault against a fourth woman, as well as voyeurism and upskirting against a number of women. All offences are alleged to have occurred between the 2000s and 2020s. “As a result of our inquiries, a file has been submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service to consider a charging decision. “We have updated the victims about this significant development, and we will continue to make sure they have access to any help or support they need. “We would respectfully ask people not to speculate on the circumstances so the investigation can continue unhindered.” The man, whom police have not named, remains on conditional bail.