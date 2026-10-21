The Met Office has issued the warning amid the arrival of Storm Austen on Friday

Parts of the uk may see 80mph gusts of wind on Friday as part of the amber warning. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

An amber "danger to life" warning for wind has been issued for parts of the UK with gusts of up to 80mph expected on Friday.

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The Met Office expects spells of heavy rain while the rest of Friday will remain windy but gusts will gradually ease. Picture: gerard ferry/Alamy

There may also be spells of heavy rain while the rest of Friday will remain windy but gusts will gradually ease. A yellow warning for wind is in place for parts of the South East, South West, Wales and Herefordshire in the West Midlands between midnight and 2pm on Friday. A yellow warning for rain has been issued in parts of Scotland between 6am on Friday and 3am on Saturday. Met Office deputy chief forecaster Chris Bulmer said: "Storm Austen is expected to bring a spell of impactful weather to parts of the UK from Thursday night and through Friday.

"While there remains some uncertainty in the exact track of the storm, there is increasing confidence in the potential for disruptive winds across parts of southwest England, which is why an Amber warning has been issued. "Winds gusts could potentially reach 60-70 mph for a time, and these strong winds will be combined with spells of heavy rain. "People in affected areas should keep up to date with the latest forecast and warnings as the event develops."

Whilst much of this autumn has been quite quiet, things have now taken a change 🌧️



As the strengthening jet stream runs across the UK we have some stormy weather to come.



Watch this week’s deep dive with Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill ➡️ https://t.co/PREX14CEhO pic.twitter.com/EiS8ZQ3lNB — Met Office (@metoffice) October 20, 2026