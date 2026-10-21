Amber 'danger to life' warning issued as Storm Austen to batter parts of UK with 80mph wind
The Met Office has issued the warning amid the arrival of Storm Austen on Friday
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An amber "danger to life" warning for wind has been issued for parts of the UK with gusts of up to 80mph expected on Friday.
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The Met Office said Storm Austen, the first named storm of the season, is likely to bring damaging winds and travel disruption towards the end of the week.
The amber warning is in place between 3am and 10am on Friday for Cornwall, Devon, the Isles of Scilly and Plymouth, where gusts of 60 to 70 mph will develop with some exposed areas expecting 80 mph, it said.
The forecaster said there is a good chance power cuts may occur, while some buildings may be damaged and a danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads and sea fronts.
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There may also be spells of heavy rain while the rest of Friday will remain windy but gusts will gradually ease.
A yellow warning for wind is in place for parts of the South East, South West, Wales and Herefordshire in the West Midlands between midnight and 2pm on Friday.
A yellow warning for rain has been issued in parts of Scotland between 6am on Friday and 3am on Saturday.
Met Office deputy chief forecaster Chris Bulmer said: "Storm Austen is expected to bring a spell of impactful weather to parts of the UK from Thursday night and through Friday.
"While there remains some uncertainty in the exact track of the storm, there is increasing confidence in the potential for disruptive winds across parts of southwest England, which is why an Amber warning has been issued.
"Winds gusts could potentially reach 60-70 mph for a time, and these strong winds will be combined with spells of heavy rain.
"People in affected areas should keep up to date with the latest forecast and warnings as the event develops."
Whilst much of this autumn has been quite quiet, things have now taken a change 🌧️— Met Office (@metoffice) October 20, 2026
As the strengthening jet stream runs across the UK we have some stormy weather to come.
Watch this week’s deep dive with Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill ➡️ https://t.co/PREX14CEhO pic.twitter.com/EiS8ZQ3lNB
The Met Office said the weather is expected to remain unsettled through the weekend and into next week while low pressure is likely to bring strong winds to northern parts of the UK on Saturday and Sunday.
Ross Macleod, RNLI water safety manager, has asked people not to take "unnecessary risks" when visiting the coast.
He said: "If you plan to visit the coast or a waterside location, we urge you stay a safe distance from the water as conditions could knock you off your feet or wash you into the sea."