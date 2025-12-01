The Met Office issued the Amber weather warning across parts of Wales over the weekend, with the forecaster extending the warning on Monday

Rain storm uk - amber weather warnings remain in place across parts of Wales. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A "danger to life" warning has been issued across parts of the UK as nearly a month's worth of rain is forecast to fall in just 24 hours.

The Met Office issued the Amber weather warning across parts of Wales over the weekend, with the forecaster highlighting that "fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, which could cause a danger to life”. The warning is set to run from midnight to 11.59pm on Monday and says "fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, which could cause a danger to life" in the majority of South Wales. Dozens of flood alerts are in place for England and Wales. In an update on Monday, the Met Office highlighted that an Amber weather warning for rain has now come into effect across parts of Wales. "Flooding of home and businesses is possible as well as road closures and travel disruption later today," it added on social media. Yellow rain warnings have also been issued in parts of both countries from the early hours of Monday to 3am on Tuesday, as well as for most of Monday in south-west Scotland.

Forecasters predict 120mm of rain could fall in the highest ground of Wales' amber warning zone while 20mm to 40mm is expected widely and up to 80mm is likely in hilly parts. Records show the quantity of rain forecast on Monday has previously triggered landslides in Wales, a British Geological Survey spokesperson said. Monday could be "a significant event for many" and its impact will likely be greater because the ground is already saturated, the Met Office said. Wales has so far seen around 240mm of rain this month when its November average is 162mm, according to one of its meteorologists. Meanwhile, England and Wales combined have had 143% of the norm, he added. Senior operational Met Office meteorologist Marco Petagna said: "All areas have seen above normal rainfall, Scotland and Northern Ireland are less of an issue of tomorrow, away from south-west of Scotland. "It's mostly parts of England and Wales - many areas have seen already well-above normal rainfall and another several inches to come. "No warnings are expected to be issued today for beyond tomorrow - it's partly so we don't distract from what could be a significant event for many tomorrow and the weather generally isn't as impactful at this stage for Tuesday and Wednesday, it's brighter, more showery." The amber rain warning says "heavy rain is likely to bring some disruption and probable flooding on Monday". "In addition to the potential for flooding impacts, this increases the chance of landslides on both natural and infrastructure slopes. "Strong south to south-westerly winds will also accompany the heavy rain, with gales possible around coasts and over high ground."

