National Highways, which is responsible for roads in England, told LBC that 1,199 drivers had been reported in the previous 12 months - a surge of 25%

A66 crash on August 20th. Picture: Alamy

By Connor Hand

The government is mulling a fresh crackdown on influencers posting “appalling” joyriding videos online, after LBC uncovered a sharp rise in reports of vehicles being driven the wrong way down roads across mainland Britain.

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According to data obtained from the bodies responsible for A-roads and motorways in England, Wales and Scotland, almost 1,300 reports of cars, vans and motorbikes travelling towards oncoming traffic were made in the 12 months to August 2026 - an average of 25 a week. National Highways, which is responsible for roads in England, told LBC that 1,199 drivers had been reported in the previous 12 months - a surge of 25%. Justin Madders, the roads minister, told LBC the government is looking at further sanctions for social media companies and individuals uploading videos of dangerous driving. In August, seven people were killed when a Volkswagen Passat carrying five men under the age of 23 was involved in a head-on collision with a police vehicle after driving the wrong way down the A66 near Middlesbrough. PCs Matthew Blades, 37, and PC Tom Clough, 38, both died at the scene. All five passengers in the Volkswagen - Michael Robert Cahill, 23, Jakub Matusiak, 23, Makai Saddington, 18, and seventeen year-olds Theo Rae and Cole Robert Worthy - were also killed in the collision. Read More: Man charged with causing deaths by dangerous driving two years after crash killed six, including two young sisters Read More: Crackdown in Middlesbrough: String of suspects held for organised crime, theft and drug offences following series of dawn raids in wake of A66 crash

Police officers look at flowers at the Cleveland Police HQ in Middlesbrough, following the line-of-duty deaths of PC Matthew Blades and PC Tom Clough. Picture: Alamy

Police had been in pursuit of the vehicle for around seven minutes before it started driving against the flow of traffic on the A66; the fatal collision occurred around ten seconds after police aborted the chase. The collision near Middlesbrough is far from an isolated incident, however. Last month, a man suffered potentially life-changing injuries after his car was struck by another vehicle driving the wrong way down the M1 near Wakefield. Three people were arrested on suspicion of causing injury by dangerous driving. In April, two drivers died in a motorway crash on the M90 near Kinross, Scotland, when a grey Ford Kuga travelling northwards on a southbound carriageway struck a white Vauxhall Corsa. In Ireland, meanwhile, five teenage “joyriders” were killed in a head-on crash in County Kildare in August, with social media accounts belonging to some of the dead appearing to show videos of cars being stolen, driven dangerously and taunting police officers into engaging in high-speed pursuits. The incidents come amid growing concern of videos spreading online glorifying dangerous driving.

Police patrolling motorways. Picture: Alamy

LBC has previously uncovered a litany of videos across social media depicting reckless driving and dizzying speeds. In one video from the Teesside area, a driver is shown accelerating to 100mph on a motorway while appearing to inhale from a balloon, which frequently contains nitrous oxide. The videos seen by LBC disproportionately featured young people. More than 23,000 people were killed or seriously injured in crashes involving drivers aged 17-24 in the past five years, according to data released by the Department of Transport. Seventeen year-old Olivia Alkir was killed in a head-on collision while she was in the car with a school friend in Ruthin, north Wales, in 2019. The driver, Edward Bell, who had only passed his test the previous day, was racing another seventeen year-old, Thomas Quick, at speeds of up to 90 mph when the crash occurred. They both received sentences of five years for causing death by dangerous driving.

A police cordon at the scene of a fatal crash involving a police car and a Volkswagen Passat on the A66. Picture: Alamy