Across the UK, Met Office warnings for wind, rain, snow and ice remain in force for Sunday.

An amber warning for snow is in force until 2pm on Sunday in Scotland, with more heavy snowfall expected. Picture: Getty

By Poppy Jacobs

More wintry weather is expected to batter the UK as warnings for snow, ice, wind and rain are in place following Storm Goretti.

In particular, Scots are expected to endure some harsh weather as the Met Office has a number of warnings in place on Sunday, including an amber warning for snow in force until 2pm, with some warnings expected to last until Monday. Heavy snowfall is expected, with warnings including areas north of Glasgow and stretching up to the Aberdeen area. Those above 300m elevation may see as much as 30cm of snow, forecasters warn, with blizzards and deep drifts possible. It comes after the storm brought gusts of almost 100mph across the UK - including a rare red warning for “dangerous, stormy” winds in the South West.

Yellow warnings for wind are also in place for much of Scotland for most of Sunday which could see gusts of up to 70mph. Elsewhere in the UK, winds of storm Goretti caused considerable damage to property after trees fell in strong winds. Picture: Getty

Police said a man in his 50s was found dead in a caravan after a tree fell on to the vehicle in Helston, Cornwall, after emergency services were called to the scene on Thursday evening. On Saturday evening thousands of properties were still without power following the storm, according to the National Grid’s website, while National Rail warned disruption to train travel is possible until Monday. Across the UK, Met Office warnings for wind, rain, snow and ice remain in force for Sunday. In Scotland, other yellow warnings are in force, with the majority of the country under wind warning which reach as far as the Orkney and Shetland Isles. On Saturday, the Scottish Government’s Resilience Room (SGoRR) met, stating the country faces a “multi-hazard” weekend of weather warnings. The group was attended by the First Minister and chaired by the Justice and Home Affairs Secretary, who were joined by representatives from Sepa, the Met Office, Police Scotland, local authorities and other organisations.

Workers clear snow from the pavements following heavy snowfall on January 07, 2026 in Aboyne. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Justice and Home Affairs Secretary Angela Constance previously said: "I was reassured to hear how partners remain stood up and are working tirelessly across the weekend to continue supporting communities and to respond as the conditions and the nature of the hazards change." “The sustained nature of this weather event, and the different elements of it, are clearly very challenging for communities and responders alike, given the difficulties already caused by the weather since the start of the year.“ She encouraged everyone to seek out local weather guidance where possible. Elsewhere in Scotland, there is also a flood warning in place for the Churchill Barriers causeway area, implemented by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa), which connects the main island to the island of South Ronaldsay through Burray and the islands of Lamb Holm and Glimps Holm. There are nine less severe flood alerts in place throughout various parts of Scotland.

Motorists cross floodwaters from the River Beult following heavy rain near Ashford in Kent. Picture: Alamy

A yellow warning for snow and ice came into force at 2am on Sunday for much of Scotland, the East and West Midlands, north-east and north-west England and Yorkshire until 3pm. In south-west Scotland, Lothian Border and Strathclyde, a yellow warning for rain is in place until the end of Sunday. Another alert for rain covers north-eastern areas of Scotland until 10am on Monday, where up to 110mm of rain could be possible over parts of Skye, Lochaber, Argyll and the Trossachs, the forecaster said. In Northern Ireland, a yellow alert for rain runs until 9pm on Sunday, with forecasters warning up to 60mm of rainfall is possible on higher ground. Yellow warnings for wind are also in place for much of Scotland for most of Sunday which could see gusts of up to 70mph. The Met Office has advised those within regions covered by alerts to prepare for delayed journeys, potentially dangerous driving conditions and to take extra time to help avoid slips and falls on the ice.

Aerial view of a property extensively damaged by fallen trees caused by Storm Goretti on January 10, 2026 in Falmouth. Picture: Hugh Hastings/Getty Images

Met Office forecaster Craig Snell said a new weather system is expected to bring milder conditions and rain during a “messy transition” from Storm Goretti. Speaking on Saturday, he added: “It will bump up into the cold air and turn to snow again, but this time it is coming in with some milder air so it will transition back to rain for some of us as we go through the course of the night and into tomorrow and that again could lead to some problems with ice so we already have warnings out ahead of that. “This time the milder air will eventually win the day and it will herald a very different flavour of weather for all of us as we go into next week, but it’s going to be a very kind of messy transition.” Sunday is expected to be “wet and windy” in the southern half of the UK, but with gusts “nowhere near as strong as they were for Goretti”, he added. However, some gales may still hit the coastlands, Mr Snell said, adding that this was not uncommon for the time of year. Next week, the UK will see “unsettled” conditions but will be “saying goodbye to the really cold weather”, with temperatures of between 9C and 11C expected in the south and about 6-8C in the north, the forecaster said.

People view the wreckage of a sea wall damaged during Storm Goretti on January 10, 2026 in Folkestone. Picture: Sarah Tilotta/Getty Images