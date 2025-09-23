Love Island winner Dani Dyer-Bowen has pulled out of Strictly Come Dancing after she fractured her ankle in a fall during rehearsals.

The 29-year-old, who was paired with professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin, said she was “heartbroken” to not be able to compete.

The reality series has started its 23rd series, with the launch show broadcast on Saturday.In a statement, she said: “I had a fall on Friday in rehearsals and landed funny.

“I thought I had rolled my foot but it swelled up badly over the weekend and after an MRI scan yesterday, it turns out I have fractured my ankle.

“Apparently doing the quickstep on a fracture is not advisable, and the doctors have said I am not allowed to dance, so I’ve had to pull out of the show.

