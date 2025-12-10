The former 007 is now working on a spate of other projects after leaving behind the legendary franchise

Daniel Craig at the Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery Opening Gala - The 69th BFI London Film Festival. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Daniel Craig has revealed he is "working harder than ever before" and is "enjoying" life more after leaving his James Bond career behind.

Daniel Craig in 'No Time to Die,' his last appearance as James Bond. Picture: Alamy

"When the Bond thing was going on in my life, the juxtaposition between that and another role would sometimes feel self-conscious." He added that the shift has allowed him to pursue "really interesting, different stuff," leading to his current satisfaction. After saying farewell to the Bond franchise, Craig has starred as detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out series and as William Lee in Luca Guadagnino's 2024 romance Queer. He is set to reprise his role as Blanc in the upcoming Wake Up Dead Mean: A Knives Out Mystery, the third instalment from American filmmaker Rian Johnson.

Craig said he leaving Bond behind has allowed him to explore "really interesting, different stuff.". Picture: Alamy