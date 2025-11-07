A YouTube prankster has been given a five-year banning order and told to “grow up” after he invaded the pitch during a Nations League match between the Republic of Ireland and England in September last year.

Daniel Jarvis, 37, from Gravesend in Kent, ran onto the pitch at the start of the match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin and was restrained by security staff, the UK Football Policing Unit said on Friday.

The Director of Public Prosecutions submitted a request for Jarvis to be handed a football banning order. The maximum five-year order was subsequently imposed by a judge at the end of an application hearing at Medway Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Chief Constable Mark Roberts, the National Police Chiefs lead for football, said: “Jarvis is clearly an attention-seeker who carried out the pitch invasion in order to get some more hits on his social media.

“His actions were not only childish and irresponsible, but also a total waste of police time and taxpayers’ money. In addition, these stunts divert security staff from their duties and it is difficult to instantly ascertain if someone poses a threat or is just seeking attention.

“I welcome the five-year banning order that has been handed to him, which will hopefully give him some time to grow up and start to act responsibly.”