Kinahan has been named in the Irish courts as the head of one of Europe’s most prominent drug gangs.

Kinahan was arrested this week. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Alleged Irish crime boss Daniel Kinahan has been arrested in Dubai.

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The 48-year-old, from Dublin, was detained in the UAE on Wednesday on foot of an arrest warrant which was issued by the Irish courts. Irish police said they were aware of the arrest of a man in his late 40s, on foot of an arrest warrant issued by the courts in relation to alleged serious organised crime offences. Dubai Police said the arrest took place on April 15. Kinahan has been named in the Irish courts as the head of one of Europe’s most prominent drug gangs. Kinahan is alleged to be the leader of the Kinahan crime group. Read more: Singer D4vd arrested on suspicion of murder after decomposed body of 14-year-old girl found in boot of Tesla Read more: Police flood Kensington Gardens after suspicious items found amid claims of drones targeting Israel's embassy

A poster issued in April 2022 offering a reward of $5million for the arrest and/or conviction of Daniel Kinahan. Picture: Alamy

A garda statement said the arrest of Daniel Kinahan was an "important demonstration of the need for international law enforcement co-operation in tackling transnational organised crime". It read: "The arrest of the Irish national in Dubai remains a matter for the authorities in the United Arab Emirates at this time. "An Garda Siochana has been steadfast in our determination that we would pursue those allegedly involved in serious organised criminal activity, wherever they go. "Today’s arrest is another extremely important demonstration of the need for international law enforcement co-operation in tackling transnational organised crime. "An Garda Siochana has developed many major international partnerships in our efforts to target transnational organised crime groups.

Kinahan was arrested in the UAE. Picture: Alamy

"Our relationship with the authorities in the United Arab Emirates, the Ministry of Justice at judicial level, and on a police-to-police basis, is valued. "This relationship has been supported by the Irish Government Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration and Department of Foreign Affairs." The High Court in Dublin previously named Kinahan, who lives in the UAE, as a senior figure in an organised crime gang involved in international drug trafficking operations and firearm offences. The Kinahan cartel was involved in a feud with the rival Hutch crime gang in Ireland, which began in 2015. The following year, an attempt was made on Daniel Kinahan's life at a boxing weigh-in at the Regency Hotel in Dublin. A reward of $5million each for information leading to the financial disruption of the Kinahan group or their arrests and/or convictions has been in place by the American government since 2022.

A gardai statement said the arrest of Daniel Kinahan was an “important demonstration of the need for international law enforcement co-operation in tackling transnational organised crime”. Picture: Alamy