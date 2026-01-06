A man fatally stabbed his friend in the neck on New Year's Day before walking into a police station, a court has heard.

Police were alerted to an incident after Daniel Levy, 48, went to Bishopsgate police station, in east London, shortly after 8pm on January 1.

Officers went to his flat in Vauxhall, south London, and found the body of Indian national Kaleem Shaik, 41, who had been staying with Levy.

The victim was on a makeshift bed with a stab wound and blood on his chest, neck and face.

Levy was arrested and charged with Mr Shaik's murder the following day.