Daniel Levy, who has schizophrenia, had previously been convicted of killing his grandmother by stabbing and setting her on fire in July 2000.

Daniel Levy, who has schizophrenia, had previously been convicted of killing his grandmother by stabbing and setting her on fire. Picture: PA

By Flaminia Luck

A convicted killer has admitted fatally stabbing his friend in the neck over New Year’s Eve before handing himself in to police, saying: “It’s happened again.”

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On Wednesday, Daniel Levy, 48, pleaded guilty to murdering Indian national Abdul Kaleem Shaik, 41, at his flat in Vauxhall, south London. It can now be reported that Levy, who has schizophrenia, had previously been convicted of killing his grandmother by stabbing and setting her on fire in July 2000. Levy had previously accepted the second killing but denied it was murder due to his mental health at the time. He dramatically changed his plea as his trial was about to be opened before a jury at the Old Bailey.

Indian national, Kaleem Shaik, 41, was fatally stabbed in the neck. Picture: PA

At a previous hearing, the prosecution said Levy had stabbed Mr Shaik in the neck with a large knife at his flat some time on New Year’s Eve or early on New Year’s Day. Police were alerted to an incident after Levy went to Bishopsgate police station, in east London, shortly after 8pm on January 1. He confessed that he had killed someone, telling officers: “It’s happened again.” The comment was understood to be a reference to the killing of his grandmother in 2000. Officers went to his flat in Vauxhall, south London, and found the body of Mr Shaik on a makeshift bed with a stab wound and blood on his chest, neck and face. A bloody knife was recovered from the property. Levy was arrested and charged with Mr Shaik’s murder the following day. CCTV footage showed that only the defendant and victim had been at the flat on the evening of December 31. Read more: At least 12 school leaders are suicidal after new Ofsted inspections, tragic headteacher Ruth Perry's sister warns Read more: ‘Dumping ground for data centres’ Locals ‘extremely worried’ in land haunted by ghosts of industry’s past

Levy handed himself into Bishopsgate Police Station. Picture: Getty