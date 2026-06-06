Sports investment company Eight Sports Capital says it has bought the stake in ENIC from the family trust of the club’s former executive chairman, Daniel Levy

An ENIC Spokesperson said it was not "aware of any sale by Daniel Levy’s family trust of its minority stake". Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

A group called Eight Sports Capital, whose chief executive is American tech entrepreneur Brooklyn Earick, claims to have purchased a 24.99 per cent stake in Tottenham’s parent company.

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Sports investment company Eight Sports Capital says it has bought the stake in ENIC from the family trust of the club’s former executive chairman, Daniel Levy, who stepped down last September. The purchase price has not been confirmed. An ENIC Spokesperson said: “We can confirm that neither ENIC nor THFC are aware of any sale by Daniel Levy’s family trust of its minority stake in ENIC, THFC’s parent company. "The THFC board and executive team remain fully focused on delivering the commitments we set out to fans at the end of the season.” Read more: Spain thrash Lionesses 4-0 to wound chances of direct World Cup qualification Read more: Lewis Hamilton 'torn between supporting England and Brazil' ahead of World Cup kick off

Vinai Venkatesham CEO of Tottenham Hotspur (R) Vivienne Lewis, Matthew Collecott, Chief Operating and Finance Officer (L) during the Premier League match between Tottenham and Brighton on April 18. Picture: Getty

Eight Sports Capital is said to be owned by Triller, an American entertainment and technology company which is owned by Wing-Fai Ng and Richard Tsai. Earick is said to be a lifelong Tottenham fan, according to sources close to the deal, who has raised more than 25 billion US dollars (£18.6bn) from family offices, sovereign wealth funds, and leading institutions worldwide. Prior to becoming an entrepreneur, he worked as an engineer at NASA Ames Research Center, contributing to small spacecraft and satellite technology.

Mr Levy was credited with inspiring Tottenham's 62,850-capacity stadium. Picture: Getty

It was a tough season for Spurs, who required a win on the final day of the 2025-26 campaign at home to Everton to avoid relegation from the Premier League. Yet, back-to-back 17th-placed finishes appear to have sparked the club and their majority owners, ENIC, which is run by the Lewis family, into action. On Friday, the London club announced the signing of former Liverpool defender Andy Robertson on a free transfer. Manager Roberto De Zerbi said: “Andy is someone I’ve admired for a number of years and he will bring outstanding technical qualities, experience, leadership and mentality to our team. “He is a proven winner at the highest level over a long period and is someone who can be a big player for us, both on and off the pitch. “I can’t wait to start working with him and seeing the positive impact he will have on everyone around him.”