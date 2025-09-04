Tottenham have announced the departure of chief executive Daniel Levy. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Daniel Levy has announced his departure as Tottenham Hotspur executive chairman after 24 years in the role.

His decision to step down comes following a slew of fan protests against him. Mr Levy has been at the helm for almost 25 years and was the longest-serving chairman in the Premier League. Following his departure, Peter Charrington, as non-executive chairman, and new CEO Vinai Venkatesham will lead the Premier League club forward. Read more: West Ham supporters group issue vote of no confidence in club’s board

A protest banner that says 'BUILT A BUSSINESS, KILLED A FOOTBALL CLUB' is raised at the end of the game during the Tottenham Hotspur V Southampton match. Picture: Alamy

Announcing his decision to quit, Mr Levy wrote: “I am incredibly proud of the work I have done together with the executive team and all our employees. "We have built this club into a global heavyweight competing at the highest level. More than that, we have built a community. "I was lucky enough to work with some of the greatest people in this sport, from the team at Lilywhite House and Hotspur Way to all the players and managers over the years. “I wish to thank all the fans that have supported me over the years. It hasn’t always been an easy journey but significant progress has been made. I will continue to support this club passionately.”

Ange Postecoglou celebrates with Daniel Levy following the UEFA Europa League final. Picture: Alamy