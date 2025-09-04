Daniel Levy steps down as Tottenham Hotspur chief executive after wave of fan protests
Daniel Levy has announced his departure as Tottenham Hotspur executive chairman after 24 years in the role.
Listen to this article
His decision to step down comes following a slew of fan protests against him.
Mr Levy has been at the helm for almost 25 years and was the longest-serving chairman in the Premier League.
Following his departure, Peter Charrington, as non-executive chairman, and new CEO Vinai Venkatesham will lead the Premier League club forward.
Read more: West Ham supporters group issue vote of no confidence in club’s board
Announcing his decision to quit, Mr Levy wrote: “I am incredibly proud of the work I have done together with the executive team and all our employees.
"We have built this club into a global heavyweight competing at the highest level. More than that, we have built a community.
"I was lucky enough to work with some of the greatest people in this sport, from the team at Lilywhite House and Hotspur Way to all the players and managers over the years.
“I wish to thank all the fans that have supported me over the years. It hasn’t always been an easy journey but significant progress has been made. I will continue to support this club passionately.”
Spurs fans have become increasingly weary of Mr Levy in recent years, accusing him of failing to spend the money needed to keep the club competitive.
Despite this, Mr Levy's time at Spurs has seen the club become a global footballing powerhouse, building a £1billlion stadium and cementing the side's place in the so-called "Big Six" of English football.
Mr Levy had been instrumental in bringing in new Spurs head coach Thomas Frank, following the departure of Ange Postecoglou despite the club’s success in the Europa League last season.
A source close to the Lewis family, which owns a majority in Tottenham Hotspur, told Sky News: "Generations of the Lewis family support this special football club and they want what the fans want - more wins more often.
"This is why you have seen recent changes, new leadership and a fresh approach. In Vinai, Thomas and Peter Charrington, they believe they are backing the right team to deliver on this. This is a new era."
Mr Charrington added: “I am very honoured to become Non-Executive Chairman of this extraordinary Club and, on behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Daniel and his family for their commitment and loyalty to the Club over so many years.
“This is a new era of leadership for the club, on and off the pitch. I do recognise there has been a lot of change in recent months as we put in place new foundations for the future.
"We are now fully focused on stability and empowering our talented people across the Club, led by Vinai and his executive team.”