An RSPCA inspector was so concerned about the number of dangerous dogs and the potential danger to 3-year-old Daniel Twigg that he reported his concerns to police, a trial heard.

Daniel Twigg died from multiple head and neck injuries following a dog attack. Picture: GMP

By Flaminia Luck

The parents of a toddler mauled to death by a dog have been jailed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Daniel Twigg, 3, died after being attacked at a farm in Rochdale back in May 2022. The two Mastiff-type dogs that attacked him - a Cane Corso named Sid and and another called Tiny - weighed around 110 lbs (50 kg) and were used for breeding and as guard dogs, Manchester Crown Court heard. Greater Manchester Police said the child had entered a dog pen unsupervised where the dogs were kept in poor conditions. The trial also heard that Daniel's parents "blatantly disregarded" warnings from a RSPCA inspector who recently visited Carr Farm on Tunshill Lane. The inspector was so concerned about the number of dangerous dogs and the potential danger to Daniel that he reported his concerns to police, the prosecution had said. A neighbour had also described Tiny as a "ticking time bomb" in WhatsApp messages read out in court. When ambulance crews arrived they were confronted by several caged dogs barking and jumping as well as a Staffordshire bull terrier on the loose, jurors were told. Police were forced to use riot shields to protect paramedics from the dogs as they desperately tried to save Daniel after the mauling, it was reported. Daniel sadly later died from multiple head and neck injuries Manchester Children's Hospital. Yesterday, Joanne Bedford was sentenced to three years and six months in prison and Mark Twigg received a custodial sentence of two years and eight months. Both are disqualified from keeping a dog for 15 years.

Parents Joanna Bedford and Mark Twigg were both jailed. Picture: GMP

The sentencing follows a trial earlier this year, where both parents of Highview Walk, Blackley were acquitted of manslaughter but convicted under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991. Bedford broke down in the dock as CCTV footage of the aftermath of the attack was shown to the jury. The dog involved in the attack has been destroyed, GMP also confirmed. There were 12 dogs on the property in total who the court heard were "aggressive" and living in squalid conditions. Read more: Watch moment police use chainsaw to break down gangster's door as 12 jailed from organised crime group Read more: Hamas gathering hostages 'now', claims Trump, as thousands of Palestinians make way to north of Gaza In his sentencing remarks, Mr Justice Kerr said: “No sentence in a case such as this can undo the damage done, nor assuage the grief of the bereaved. "You have both lost your beloved son. The wrongdoing that led to Daniel’s death must be punished, and it is my mournful duty to see it done.” 'Tragic and deeply traumatic' Detective Sergeant Mark Evans, from GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “This was a deeply tragic and traumatic incident that has left a permanent mark on everyone involved from Daniel’s family and neighbours to the officers and medical professionals who responded that day. “Daniel was a bright, curious little boy who had grown up around dogs, but as a toddler, he couldn’t understand the risks they could pose. "What happened to him was deeply tragic and I want to thank the teams who worked tirelessly to bring justice for Daniel.”

There were 12 dogs on the farm in total who the court heard were "aggressive" and living in squalid conditions. Picture: Getty

'Devastating' Dog Legislation Officer Stephen Greenough, from our Specialist Operations Unit, said: “The dogs in this case were unpredictable, powerful, and not properly trained or controlled — and the consequences were devastating. “Dogs should never be left unattended with children, particularly those under sixteen. "Daniel was exposed to a situation no child should ever face, and the outcome was heartbreaking. “We urge all dog owners to take their responsibilities seriously. If a dog is dangerously out of control and causes injury, the law will hold you accountable. This case should serve as a stark warning of what can happen when those responsibilities are ignored.” “If anyone has concerns about a dog posing a risk in the community, please report it to police. Early intervention can prevent tragedy.”

The family had moved to the farm from Blackley just two months before the attack. Picture: Google