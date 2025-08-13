Actress Danielle Spencer from the TV show 'What's Happening!!' has died aged 60. Picture: Getty

By Danielle Desouza

Former child star Danielle Spencer - known for her role in What's Happening!! - has died of cancer at the age of 60.

Spencer played Dee Thomas in the American sitcom What’s Happening!!, which ran from 1976 until 1979, and the three-season sequel What's Happening Now!!. She was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a double masectomy in 2014, which was followed by emergency surgery to relieve bleeding on her brain four years later. Spencer died in Richmond, Virginia and is survived by her mother and her brother, Jeremy, who is a jazz musician. Haywood Nelson, her friend and former co-star, shared a tribute to her on Instagram.

"Dr. Dee, our brilliant, loving, positive, pragmatic warrior, without fail, has finally found her release from the clutches of this world and a body. "We celebrate Danielle Spencer and her contributions as we regret to inform her departure and transition from a long battle with cancer." Spencer was involved in a car accident with her step father Tim Pelt in 1977 that left her in a coma for three weeks and killed him. His injuries were caused by trying to protect Spencer. She later developed chronic pain issues and was diagnosed with spinal stenosis as a result of the accident. Surgery to correct the issue led to her being partially paralysed for eight months, however she credits the Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation for giving her her life back. After What's Happening!! was cancelled, Spencer went on to become a veterinarian as well as host a segment on WTVR-TV about pet care.

