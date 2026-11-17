Danika Priim is accused of putting her hand up a woman's skirt and grabbing her underwear in a cricket club toilet.

Danika Priim is on trial at Leeds Crown Court . Picture: News Images LTD/Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A woman has told a jury how she felt “violated” when a former England rugby league player and TV pundit put her hand up her skirt and grabbed her underwear in a cricket club toilet.

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The complainant told a court how Danika Priim assaulted her at Horsforth Cricket Club, in Leeds, on July 22, 2022. Giving evidence from behind a screen, the woman said she told Priim, “What the f*** are you doing?”, before the defendant put her hand up her skirt for a second time. She said the defendant then grinned and walked out of the toilet. A witness told the court Priim laughed during the incident and said “wahey” before she left. The defendant went on trial on Tuesday at Leeds Crown Court, where she denies a single charge of sexual assault. Read more: E-bike yob who mowed down and killed woman, 86, on zebra crossing while on his phone has ‘soft’ jail term increased Read more: Russell Brand faces being banned from communicating with wife Laura while officials investigate 'appalling' statement from jail

BBC rugby league pundit Danika Priim (centre) leaves Leeds Crown Court, Leeds in March 2025. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

The complainant told the jury of seven women and five men how she had used the toilet and then washed her hands and put on some lipstick just before the incident happened, as she was talking to two of her friends. She said Priim “walked straight up to me and put her hand up my skirt and grabbed hold of my pants and my private parts”. The woman said: “I said: ‘What the f*** are you doing?’ “Then she did it again, grinning at me, and walked off.” Asked by Chloe Hudson, prosecuting, about the defendant’s body language, the complainant told the jury: “She was cold. There was no emotion. “She was just staring at me.” The woman said Priim was about the length of an A4 piece of paper away from her when she was staring.

She told the jury she felt “a bit shocked and violated” by what happened. The complainant said: “My reaction was: ‘What on earth has she done? “‘Why did she think it was OK to do that?'” The woman said she and her friends discussed what happened. She said they were saying, “I can’t believe she’s done that,” and “Who does she think she is?” The woman said: “I just froze. I didn’t know what to do.” Chloe Fairley, defending, said to the woman: “She wasn’t in the toilet at all with you, was she?” The woman said: “Yes. She was.” She told the jury: “I’m saying I went to the toilet and that’s where I was sexually assaulted.”

One of the complainant’s friends told the jury how she witnessed Priim put her hand up the woman’s skirt. She told the court: “I was really shocked.” And she went on: “I recall seeing her remove her hand, laughed about it and then repeated it. “She said ‘wahey’.” The witness said she noticed a change in her friend’s demeanour, saying she “pulled a face”. She said this “conveyed surprise and shock”. The witness agreed that she exchanged text messages with her friend the following day in which she encouraged the woman to report what had happened, saying she would support her.

Another of the complainant’s friends told the jury she witnessed Priim put her hand up the woman’s skirt in the toilet. Ms Fairley said to her: “Has (the complainant) told you what to say?” The witness denied this, and the defence barrister then asked: “Have you followed her instructions?” The witness said: “No.” Earlier, Ms Hudson opened the prosecution case, telling jurors the complainant did nothing to “encourage, ask for or imply that she wanted to be sexually assaulted by this defendant”. She said the woman reported the incident to police in November 2022. Ms Hudson said that Priim was interviewed by police. “The defendant said this incident never happened at all because she was never in the toilet with this complainant and her two friends,” the prosecutor said.