Danika Priim is on trial at Leeds Crown Court, accused of putting her hand up a woman’s skirt in a cricket club toilet.

Danika Priim is on trial at Leeds Crown Court . Picture: News Images LTD/Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A former England rugby league player and TV pundit accused of putting her hand up a woman’s skirt in a cricket club toilet has told a jury that it “categorically did not happen”.

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Earlier this week, a woman told Leeds Crown Court how Danika Priim twice reached up her dress and grabbed her underwear at Horsforth Cricket Club, in the city, on July 22 2022. Two of the complainant’s friends told the court they also witnessed what happened in the toilet but, on Wednesday, Priim told the jury she was never in the toilets with the three women. Prosecutor Chloe Hudson put it to Priim that there were only two alternatives – either she was lying or the complainant and her two friends were lying. Priim told the jury: “It categorically did not happen.” Read more: Woman tells jury TV rugby pundit sexually assaulted her in cricket club toilet Read more: Detective who went to Soho House, The Ivy and the pub during surveillance mission sacked

The trial is at Leeds Crown Court. Picture: Washington Imaging/Alamy

The defendant agreed that she was not suggesting that it was an accident, or the woman had invited her to touch her, or it was a joke. Priim told the jury she was never in the toilets with the complainant and “I did not touch (her) in the toilets at all”. Ms Hudson said to her: “What you must be saying is that these three got together to make completely false allegations about you.” Priim said: “It’s the biggest question I have – it’s the why.” The prosecutor asked the defendant about how the complainant demonstrated to the jury how she was grabbed. Priim said: “She was lying. I did not do that.” She said: “I’m also a very happy heterosexual woman. I’m with a man. I live with a man.”

The prosecutor said: “The truth is that you sexually assaulted (the woman), didn’t you?” Priim said: “The truth is that it never happened.” Ms Hudson asked Priim whether she thought the complainant and her two friends had colluded in a “witch hunt against you”. Stood in the witness box wearing a chunky light brown cardigan and a cream-and-black scarf, Priim replied: “I believe they have.” On Tuesday, the complainant described how Priim “walked straight up to me and put her hand up my skirt and grabbed hold of my pants and my private parts”. The woman said: “I said: ‘What the f*** are you doing?’ “Then she did it again, grinning at me, and walked off.”

One of the complainant’s friends told the jury how she witnessed Priim put her hand up the woman’s skirt. She told the court: “I recall seeing her remove her hand, laughed about it and then repeated it. “She said ‘wahey’.” Giving evidence on Wednesday, Priim said she only went to the toilet once during her time at the cricket club, and produced a photograph she took of her and two friends in there, to help the jury with timings. She said she drove to the venue and was drinking soft drinks until later when she had one pint. Asked about the police getting involved following the allegation, she said: “It absolutely broke me.”