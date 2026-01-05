Danish caller Lars calls for a new European alliance after Trump sets sights on Greenland
With Trump reiterating calls for Greenland to become part of the US, caller Lars has some suggestions for the European response.
The Danish PM tells Trump to stop 'threats' against Greenland.
The comments come after President Trump again shared his desire for a US to takeover of the Danish territory, citing its strategic importance for American defence.