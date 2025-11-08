The Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood is expected to announce a revamping of the immigration and asylum system later this month.

It is believed the shake up will be modelled on the Danish system - considered as one of the toughest in Europe.

Denmark's strict rules on family reunion and restricting refugees to a temporary stay in the country is believed to have been the focus of some UK MPs.

The Home Secretary wants to reduce incentives that draw people to the UK, as well as making it easier to expel those with no right to be in the country.

At the Labour conference in September, Ms Mahmood promised to "do whatever it takes" to regain control of Britain's borders.

