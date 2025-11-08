Danish-inspired immigration shake-up expected from Home Secretary
Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood is expected to announce a revamping of the immigration and asylum system later this month, inspired by tough measures in Denmark.
The Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood is expected to announce a revamping of the immigration and asylum system later this month.
Listen to this article
It is believed the shake up will be modelled on the Danish system - considered as one of the toughest in Europe.
Denmark's strict rules on family reunion and restricting refugees to a temporary stay in the country is believed to have been the focus of some UK MPs.
The Home Secretary wants to reduce incentives that draw people to the UK, as well as making it easier to expel those with no right to be in the country.
At the Labour conference in September, Ms Mahmood promised to "do whatever it takes" to regain control of Britain's borders.
Read more: White House rages against BBC after they 'doctored' speech of President Trump on January 6
Read more: Reeves plots pensions stealth tax in blow for retirement savers
However, not all Labour members are reportedly supportive of this route, with one left-wing Labour MP describing it as too "hardcore" and reminiscent of the far right.
She is impressed that Denmark has driven down the number of successful asylum claims to a 40-year low - with the exception of 2020, amid pandemic travel restrictions.
It is believed Ms Mahmood dispatched senior Home Office officials to Copenhagen last month to consider what measures could be implemented, as well as visiting herself.
Rasmus Stoklund, Denmark's minister for Immigration and Integration, is a member of Labour's sister party the Social Democrats. He said they have "tightened our laws in many ways" and have made it "quite difficult" to ensure family reunification in Denmark.
"You will get expelled a lot easier if you commit crimes. And we have made different programmes to help people go back home voluntarily," he said.
Currently, there is no indication the UK would follow the Danes in offering substantial sums - as much as the equivalent of £24,000 - for asylum seekers to return their country of origin.