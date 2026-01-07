Danish troops told to 'shoot first, ask questions later' if US invades Greenland
The European nation's rules of engagement requires soldiers to “immediately” counter-attack invading forces without awaiting orders
Danish soldiers "will shoot first and ask questions later" if the United States invades Greenland, the country's defence ministry confirmed.
The European nation's rules of engagement requires soldiers to “immediately” counter-attack invading forces without awaiting orders.
On Wednesday, Denmark's defence ministry confirmed the existence of the 1952 rule and added that it "remains in force".
It comes after US president Donald Trump raised the prospects of invading the Nato territory of Greenland, admitting that using US troops to do so was an option.
Denmark - which governs Greenland as an overseas territory - was shocked by the remarks and insists the island is "not for sale".
Greenland's government has also rejected the idea, while Sir Keir Starmer and his European counterparts vowed the would "not stop defending" the territory's integrity.
The 1952 rules state that in the event of an invasion: "The attacked forces must immediately take up the fight without waiting for or seeking orders, even if the commanders in question are not aware of the declaration of war or state of war."
When approached for a comment by the Danish newspaper Berlingske, the defence ministry said: "The order on precautionary measures for military defence in the event of attacks on the country and during war, remains in force."
European leaders have been holding urgent talks on how to respond to Trump's threats, which many could spell the end of Nato if the American leader makes good on his plans.
A German government source told Reuters news agency separately that Germany was “closely working together with other European countries and Denmark on the next steps regarding Greenland”.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters on Wednesday that we would be meeting with officials from Denmark and Greenland next week.
Asked if Washington would take military intervention off the table, he said: "I'm not here to talk about Denmark or military intervention. I'll be meeting with them next week.
"We'll have those conversations with them then. But I don't have anything further to add to that."
The Washington Post reports that US officials were increasingly discussing a takeover of Greenland with their European counterparts as a “concrete” possibility.
A senior European diplomat also told the newspaper that there had been a marked shift in tone on the issue in recent days.
Dominique de Villepin, the former French prime minister, told Bloomberg TV that a scenario in which one Nato member attacking another was “unprecedented”.
"If Donald Trump goes forward, the status of the US will go from adversary or rival to the one of enemy,” Mr Villepin said. “It’ll be a huge historical change."