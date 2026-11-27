Danny Boyle says Jack O'Connell 'would have been a great James Bond'
Ink director says actor might have been his pick for 007 after Robert Pattinson is named
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Danny Boyle has said Jack O'Connell "would have been a great Bond" as he responded to questions about the Ink star being a possible villain.
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Robert Pattinson has recently been cast as the next 007 and speculation has now turned to who could be the next Bond Girl or antagonist.
O'Connell's name has been put in the frame as a baddie, but Boyle, who directed him in the upcoming journalism film Ink, has said that the former Skins actor could have had the top role.
Boyle told a podcast: “[People are] beginning to talk about Jack O’Connell as a possible villain; [he] would have made a great Bond as well [though].”
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The Trainspotting, Slumdog Millionaire, and 127 Hours director had been attached to the previous Bond film No Time to Die, but dropped out during production because of a row over the script.
He has since directed Yesterday and 28 Years Later, as well as Ink, which comes out in January in cinemas.
O'Connell stars as Larry Lamb in Ink, the editor of The Sun who turned the paper into the bestselling, scandal-led tabloid it became under the ownership of Rupert Murdoch.
The actor's name was not among those rumoured to be in contention for Bond.
Josh O'Connor has recently been reported to have turned down the role, joining a long-list of actors to have passed up the chance to play 007.