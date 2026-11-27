Danny Boyle has said Jack O'Connell "would have been a great Bond" as he responded to questions about the Ink star being a possible villain.

Robert Pattinson has recently been cast as the next 007 and speculation has now turned to who could be the next Bond Girl or antagonist.

O'Connell's name has been put in the frame as a baddie, but Boyle, who directed him in the upcoming journalism film Ink, has said that the former Skins actor could have had the top role.

Boyle told a podcast: “[People are] beginning to talk about Jack O’Connell as a possible villain; [he] would have made a great Bond as well [though].”

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