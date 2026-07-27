The requests cover parts of the big day from marriage licence to the reception meal

Danny Cipriani and fiancee AnnaLynne McCord in LA. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Former England rugby star Danny Cipriani and his actress fiancee AnnaLynne McCord are asking wedding guests to pay for their big day through an online fundraiser.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The couple are requesting donations from £75 ($100) to £450 ($600) which includes anything from their marriage licence to the cost of the reception meal. But the move has been branded as "tacky and distasteful", with the total amount that they're asking for amounting to over £10,000. The donations are being requested on their website, which has been created through the Honeyfund platform, and include contributions to flowers, the wedding cake and drinks for the reception. Read more: Outlander star Sam Heughan claims nude scenes were ‘perhaps forced’ in early episodes Read more: Record 34 candidates announced for Clacton by-election

The site is asking for donations. Picture: Honeyfund

The site states: "Help us create our dream wedding and honeymoon experience with any amount of donation!" However, an insider told The Sun: "It's extremely tacky and distasteful to ask guests to pay for your wedding – especially in this town. "These are two celebrities who boast a lavish lifestyle." The couple met around a decade ago and dated on and off for years before announcing their engagement. They will tie the knot on August 2026 in Los Angeles.

Danny Cipriani and AnnaLynne McCord attend Peacock's "Days Of Our Lives" 60th Anniversary Celebration. Picture: Getty