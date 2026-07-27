Danny Cipriani and fiancee AnnaLynne McCord ask wedding guests to pay for their big day with crowdfunding page
The requests cover parts of the big day from marriage licence to the reception meal
Former England rugby star Danny Cipriani and his actress fiancee AnnaLynne McCord are asking wedding guests to pay for their big day through an online fundraiser.
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The couple are requesting donations from £75 ($100) to £450 ($600) which includes anything from their marriage licence to the cost of the reception meal.
But the move has been branded as "tacky and distasteful", with the total amount that they're asking for amounting to over £10,000.
The donations are being requested on their website, which has been created through the Honeyfund platform, and include contributions to flowers, the wedding cake and drinks for the reception.
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The site states: "Help us create our dream wedding and honeymoon experience with any amount of donation!"
However, an insider told The Sun: "It's extremely tacky and distasteful to ask guests to pay for your wedding – especially in this town.
"These are two celebrities who boast a lavish lifestyle."
The couple met around a decade ago and dated on and off for years before announcing their engagement. They will tie the knot on August 2026 in Los Angeles.
Danny, 38, earned 16 international caps and played for Wasps, Sale, Gloucester and Bath during his career where he is thought to have made around £4million.
AnnaLynne, 39, also appeared in roles on Nip/Tuck and 90210 in the Noughties, with her most recent part being in Days of Our Lives, which was announced in 2023.
The site does not state how much has been contributed but there currently remain six slots left to donate £225 ($300) to the photography fund, and one remaining to donate for the cake.
There is also an option to give cash from £7.50 ($10) If not buying from the registry.