It's not really about the money; it's about how it makes guests feel.

There’s a very fine line between inviting guests to celebrate your wedding and expecting them to help pay for it.

Weddings have evolved dramatically over the past decade, and with them, so have attitudes towards money. Online gift registries, honeymoon funds and even crowdfunding have become increasingly common, particularly for couples who already have a home and don’t need another toaster or set of towels. In principle, there’s nothing wrong with asking for contributions instead of traditional gifts.

The problem begins when a wedding invitation starts to feel less like an invitation and more like an invoice.

Today’s guests are already digging deeper into their pockets than ever before. Destination weddings, hen and stag weekends, engagement parties, accommodation, outfits, travel, childcare and gifts can leave people spending hundreds, sometimes thousands, simply to be there. Recent research suggests many younger guests are even taking on debt to attend weddings. That’s a sobering thought.

As someone who has planned weddings for more than three decades, I’ve always believed hospitality should come before extravagance. A wedding isn’t a commercial transaction. It’s a celebration. Guests should leave feeling welcomed, appreciated and included, not wondering whether they’ve paid enough for the privilege of attending.

If couples decide to ask for financial contributions, they should remain exactly that: contributions. An option, never an expectation. The wording matters. The tone matters. Most importantly, the intention matters. Nobody should feel embarrassed for declining or pressured into giving more than they can comfortably afford.

Some couples seem to forget that their guests are already making a significant investment simply by showing up. Time is valuable. Travel costs money. Taking annual leave isn’t always easy. The presence of the people you love should never be treated as secondary to the contents of their bank account.

Ironically, the most luxurious weddings I’ve ever worked on haven’t necessarily been the most expensive. Real luxury isn’t measured by the champagne served or the size of the floral installations. It’s measured by generosity, warmth and how every guest is made to feel. The best celebrations are remembered because people laughed, connected and felt genuinely valued, not because they were asked to contribute towards the honeymoon suite.

Ultimately, every couple has the right to celebrate their wedding in whatever way reflects them. Equally, every guest has the right to decide what they’re comfortable giving, whether that’s a generous cheque, a modest gift or simply their presence. Good etiquette has always been a two-way street.

My advice is straightforward. Invite people because you genuinely want them to witness one of the most important days of your life, not because you need help funding it. Long after the flowers have wilted, the dress has been packed away and the photographs have found their place on the wall, your guests won’t remember what they contributed financially.

They’ll remember how you made them feel. And that’s the only investment that truly lasts.

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Liz Taylor is a hospitality consultant and event planner, and CEO of Taylor Lynn Corporation.

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