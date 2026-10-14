Nearly 350,000 people have signed the petition, which will now be considered for a parliamentary debate.

By Georgia Rowe

Danny Dyer floated a giant poo sculpture down the River Thames as the actor delivered a petition to Downing Street demanding water companies are returned to public ownership.

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The EastEnders star and Sittingbourne and Sheppey MP Kevin McKenna sailed alongside the model on Wednesday in a protest against sewage discharges into rivers and seas. Nearly 350,000 people have signed the SOS Whitstable petition, which will now be considered for a parliamentary debate. It accuses privatised water companies of exploiting an essential natural resource while failing to invest enough in ageing infrastructure. Dyer, who runs a caravan park on the Isle of Sheppey with his daughter Dani, has previously described the quality of local bathing water as “a disgrace”. He added: "Sometimes when you look out to the sea, you can smell the twang in the air”. Read more: 'Who is he?' Andy Burnham hits back at Danny Dyer after actor's furious four-letter tirade at PM Read more: Water firms set to return £240m to customers by 2030 for poor performance

Danny Dyer (second left) and Labour MP Kevin McKenna (second right) deliver a petition to No 10 Downing Street, London, calling on the Government to "return the water industry to public ownership". Picture: PA Images/Alamy

He attended a sewage protest in Leysdown, Kent in September alongside singer Becky Hill and Surfers Against Sewage. The e-petition claims that water companies are “exploiting” an “essential natural resource” and failing to reinvest profits to upgrade infrastructure to “modern standards”. The description read: “We call on the Government to return the water industry to public ownership.” “This crisis has spiralled out of control, causing severe environmental damage, harming tourism and coastal economies and putting public health at risk. “Enough is enough.” The petition, started by campaigners SOS Whitstable, will be considered for debate in Parliament because it has crossed the 100,000-signature threshold.

A boat carrying a giant 'Pile of Poo' emoji passes under Tower Bridge. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Speaking outside No 10, Mr McKenna said: “The vast majority of the public is really sick of it. They want it ended, I want it ended, and Danny wants it ended.” He added: “Danny’s been great. He’s picked this up and run with it. “There’s a lot of other things he’s been doing on the island and things he could have campaigned on. “He’s doing it because it matters to him, and so I’m really grateful that actually he’s making such a big noise about this. “This is a national movement and I’m glad that Danny’s actually keeping it in the spotlight.”

Sittingbourne and Sheppey MP Kevin McKenna praised Dyer for his work on the campaign. Picture: PA Images/Alamy