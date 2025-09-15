'The Conservative Party is over': Shadow Minister Danny Kruger defects to Reform UK
Conservative MP Danny Kruger has defected to Reform UK.
Kruger is currently the MP for East Wiltshire, and has been an MP continually since 12 December 2019.
Most recently he took on the role of Shadow Minister (Work and Pensions) in Kemi Badeonch's Shadow Cabinet.
He announced his defection to Reform UK in a press conference on Monday, saying the Conservative Party is "over".
Kruger said the decision to move is "personally painful", having been "very proud" at points of being a Tory MP.
However, their time in office was marked by "failure, bigger government, social decline, low wages, high taxes, and less of what ordinary people actually wanted".
He said the country was facing "the most profound set of crises" in his lifetime, listing the border, economy, military and young people as examples.
He called the move for Reform UK his "tragic conclusion", but said Conservatism is not over, as the torch has been passed to Reform UK.
Kruger said they need to be radical with their mission to restore the system we need - "limited government, accountable power, strong society, a state that works in the interest of the people".
He called Reform UK leader Nigel Farage "the best hope we have, maybe our last hope".
"I am proud to follow him and I hope others will do the same," he added.
Answering question from reporters, Farage said Kruger is "aligned" with the party and recognised the level of work he has taken on.
Kruger denied that he was jumping ship from the Tories to ensure his political future, saying he has taken a big personal risk.
"The best hope for conservatism and the country, is Nigel's Reform party. But it is going to be a major challenge. Nigel's asked me to do a difficult job," he said.