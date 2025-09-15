Kruger is currently the MP for East Wiltshire, and has been an MP continually since 12 December 2019.

Most recently he took on the role of Shadow Minister (Work and Pensions) in Kemi Badeonch's Shadow Cabinet.

He announced his defection to Reform UK in a press conference on Monday, saying the Conservative Party is "over".

Kruger said the decision to move is "personally painful", having been "very proud" at points of being a Tory MP.

However, their time in office was marked by "failure, bigger government, social decline, low wages, high taxes, and less of what ordinary people actually wanted".

Read more: Starmer did not know depth of Mandelson's ties to Epstein, says Labour minister

Read more: Drones, snipers, sniffer dogs, and helicopters deployed as police prepare for 'high-threat incidents' at Trump visit