Thomas appears to have also filmed his own arrest following the incident in a video streamed on his channel last night.

Daniel Thomas, aka 'Danny Tommo', far right anti immigration agitator and leader of Patriot Platform. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Far-right activist Danny Tommo has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage with intent to endanger life.

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37-year-old Daniel Thomas, founder of the anti-migrant group Patriot Platform, remains in custody after he was arrested on suspicion of a range of offences by Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary on Wednesday evening. It comes after a video was shared online showing a man who appeared to shout “traitors” and allegedly used a knife to cut the side of the vessel that had been used by people smugglers to transport migrants in the Channel. The man could be seen slashing and stabbing the small boat after a member of a rescue crew had boarded to apparently take the vessel back to France.

BREAKING: Danny Tommo has just been arrested for "criminal damage" and "recklessly endangering someone's life", in relation to him try to stop the invasion of our country! pic.twitter.com/iT0PDNxgp1 — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) September 23, 2026

Thomas appears to have also filmed his own arrest following the incident in a video streamed on his channel last night. The footage shows Thomas getting out of a car which looked to be blocked in by other vehicles at a petrol station. He can be heard asking police if he can use his phone to speak to his children. One officer is recorded saying: “The information that I’ve been given… is that you’ve been involved in criminal damage recklessly endangering someone’s life.” Thomas then repeatedly said: “I understand.”

Daniel Thomas, aka 'Danny Tommo', far right anti immigration agitator and leader of Patriot Platform. Picture: Alamy

Since his arrest, 179 people have donated to a fundraiser to provide legal support for Thomas. Tommy Robinson encouraged his supporters to "rally behind" Thomas, as he stated that "a plan has been hatched to defend Danny against these parasites". He wrote on X: "Danny is in trouble & he needs your help, he needs the best defence money can buy & he needs to know his family are going to be looked after "

Stephen Yaxley-Lennon at a Unite the Kingdom protest rally in London, UK, with team including Daniel Thomas. Picture: Alamy