The far-right campaigner said it was "a sad day" after failing to stop a migrant dinghy crossing the Channel.

By Jacob Paul

An anti-migrant activist has spoken out as police conduct “inquiries” into a video showing him slash the side of a dinghy with a rescue worker still on board.

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Daniel Thomas, known online as Danny Tommo, sparked outrage on Tuesday after he posted a Youtube livestream showing him seemingly leaning over from his speedboat with a knife attempting to puncture the vessel. Hampshire Police, who are investigating the footage, also said six anti-migrant protesters had been arrested in Gosport after they gathered at the marina mistakenly believing a small boat was due to arrive in the town. Hundreds of activists gathered after the far-right activist claimed the boat was on its way to Gosport. The vessel ended up docking in Dover, Kent, at around 12.30am on Wednesday after 51 migrants on board reportedly refused help from a French ship and spent 33 hours at sea. Speaking to his Youtube followers on Wednesday, Thomas said: “What a day it was yesterday, really a sad day. Another sad day for the country and another sad day for the South Coast to know that these men are being brought in. Read more: Shocking moment anti-migrant activist uses knife to slash small boat in Channel with rescue worker on board Read more: Around 60 migrants 'determined to reach UK at all costs' taken towards Dover after 'refusing help' from French coastguard

'Danny Tommo' was seen stabbing the dinghy with a knife. Picture: Danny Tommo/Youtube

“It's now happening consistently where they're now traveling from different places in France. There's no prevention to prevent them from getting onto the boats. “There's no police stopping them and they're allowed to get on these vessels, travel huge distances and [while] trying to land on the coast of Hampshire.” He later claimed that pressure from protesters “worked in some respects” because it stopped arrivals coming into Gosport. Hampshire Police said two men from Salisbury, aged 19 and 36, had been arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass; and four people from Gosport – two men aged 33 and 67, and two women aged 31 and 32 – were held on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker. The 67-year-old was also held on suspicion of careless driving.

The migrant dinghy left the Normandy coast on Monday and was shadowed by a French coastguard vessel, with authorities declaring the occupants had refused help as they were “determined to take all risks to reach the United Kingdom”. British rescue boats were sent to collect the passengers on Tuesday, and the UK’s Maritime and Coastguard Agency said they would be transferred to Border Security Command. A Government spokesperson said: “The Border Security Command works around the clock to protect our border and will continue to detain, check and process every small boat arrival.” It had been expected that the migrants would be taken to Gosport, with local MP Dame Caroline Dinenage saying the Home Office had told her it was “increasingly likely that a small boat will need to be disembarked in the local area in the coming hours”. But the vessel carrying the migrants headed east, later arriving in Dover where migrants were seen disembarking wearing orange life jackets and carrying personal belongings.

The far-right activist spent hours tailing the mirgant dinghy. Picture: Danny Tommo/Youtube