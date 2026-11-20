Anti-migrant activist Danny Tommo faces a possible prison sentence after admitting he slashed a migrant dinghy with a knife in the English Channel. Picture: Maggie Sully/Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Anti-migrant activist Danny Tommo faces a possible prison sentence after admitting he slashed a migrant dinghy with a knife in the English Channel.

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The 37-year-old, whose real name is Daniel Thomas, is due to be sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday after pleading guilty to criminal damage. The maximum penalty for criminal damage depends on factors including the value of the damage. Where it does not exceed £5,000, the maximum is generally three months in prison and/or a fine. For damage exceeding £5,000, the maximum is ten years. The value of the damage in Thomas’s case has not been established in the information available, so the maximum sentence applicable to him is not yet clear. A court previously heard that Thomas had taken a boat into the Channel on September 22 and saw people from a migrant dinghy being assisted by the RNLI, Border Force and the French Coastguard. Read More: Anti-migrant activist Danny Tommo pleads guilty to criminal damage after slashing boat in the Channel Read More: Anti-migrant activist Danny Tommo to stand trial next year over alleged Dover migrant centre breach

Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of anti-migrant activist Daniel Thomas, who is also known as Danny Tommo. Picture: PA Images/Alamy