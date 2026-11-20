Danny Tommo could face jail for slashing migrant dinghy in Channel as activist awaits sentencing
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Anti-migrant activist Danny Tommo faces a possible prison sentence after admitting he slashed a migrant dinghy with a knife in the English Channel.
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The 37-year-old, whose real name is Daniel Thomas, is due to be sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday after pleading guilty to criminal damage.
The maximum penalty for criminal damage depends on factors including the value of the damage. Where it does not exceed £5,000, the maximum is generally three months in prison and/or a fine. For damage exceeding £5,000, the maximum is ten years.
The value of the damage in Thomas’s case has not been established in the information available, so the maximum sentence applicable to him is not yet clear.
A court previously heard that Thomas had taken a boat into the Channel on September 22 and saw people from a migrant dinghy being assisted by the RNLI, Border Force and the French Coastguard.
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Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court was told that he instructed the boat to be steered towards the dinghy, which had been left adrift after its passengers were assisted.
Thomas armed himself with a knife as rescue crews approached the vessel and a Frenchman boarded it from a rescue boat, the court heard.
After slashing the dinghy, Thomas could be heard saying: “This is what needs to happen to everyone in these boats.”
He added: “Right, you’re on English territory, this is England, this is not France anymore.
"Get off the boat, you have time to get off the boat. This is not France. Take them back.”
Thomas initially denied the criminal damage charge but changed his plea to guilty at Portsmouth Crown Court last week.
He has spent eight weeks in custody since being remanded after a hearing in September and is expected to appear for sentencing by video link from prison.
Judge James Newton-Price KC will sentence him, with Thomas to receive credit for his guilty plea.
Thomas is an associate of Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon. He is also a founder of Patriot Platform, the group behind anti-migrant protests in Portsmouth and Dover involving masked men in September.