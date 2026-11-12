Activist Danny Tommo has pleaded guilty to criminal damage after slashing a migrant dinghy with a knife in the English Channel.

The 37-year-old, whose real name is Daniel Thomas, changed his plea to the single charge when he appeared via video link from prison at Portsmouth Crown Court on Thursday.

A court previously heard Thomas had taken a boat into the English Channel and observed the migrant occupants of a dinghy being assisted by the RNLI, Border Force and the French Coastguard.

Prosecutor Kevin Lucie told Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court in September the defendant instructed his boat to be steered towards the empty Rib that was adrift and then armed himself with a knife as rescue crews also approached the dinghy and a Frenchman boarded from a rescue vessel.

After slashing the boat with the knife, Thomas could be heard saying: “This is what needs to happen to everyone in these boats. Right, you’re on English territory, This is England, this is not France anymore.

“Get off the boat, you have time to get off the boat. This is not France. Take them back.”

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