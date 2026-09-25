Daniel Thomas, known as Danny Tommo, aged 37 and of no fixed abode, has been charged with one count of criminal damage following the incident

Daniel Thomas, known as Danny Tommo, aged 37 and of no fixed abode, has been charged with one count of criminal damage following the incident. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Danny Tommo pleads not guilty to criminal damage after he was filmed 'slashing a boat in the English Channel' with an emergency responder on board.

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Daniel Thomas, known as Danny Tommo, aged 37 and of no fixed abode, has been charged with one count of criminal damage following the incident. The 37-year-old also pleaded not guilty for not disclosing to police the PIN to his phone, under Section 53 of the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 2000. The charges follow an allegation made to police that damage had been caused to a boat in the Channel whilst an emergency responder was on board. He was remanded in custody to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court today (Friday 25 September). Read more: Anti-migrant activist Danny Tommo charged with criminal damage over 'boat slashing' in the Channel Read more: Far-right activist Danny Tommo arrested after boat slashed in Channel with French coastguard aboard

Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, also known as Tommy Robinson, is among those sitting in the public gallery for Daniel Thomas’s hearing. Picture: Alamy

Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, also known as Tommy Robinson, is among those sitting in the public gallery for Daniel Thomas’s hearing. Several hundred people, largely wearing black, gathered outside a police investigation centre in Basingstoke on Thursday evening, believing that Mr Thomas was inside. They arrived together at just before 6.30pm and stood on the road outside the investigation centre and began chanting “free DT”. Most were not masked, though some could be seen wearing face coverings.