Daniel Thomas was tailing a small boat in a speedboat after it spent more than 30 hours travelling through the Channel.

Anti-migrant activist Daniel Thomas posted the footage on Youtube. Picture: Youtube

By Jacob Paul

An anti-migrant activist has sparked outrage after filming himself slashing a dinghy in the Channel with a knife after British rescue workers were sent to collect around 60 migrants onboard a UK-bound small boat.

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In the video, Tommy Robinson associate Daniel Thomas could be seen leaning over from his speedboat, brandishing a knife which he attempted to puncture the vessel with. The footage, which Thomas was livestreaming on his YouTube, also appears to show a suspected rescue worker still on board. Far-right activist Thomas, known online as Danny Tommo, has since been accused of 'crossing the line' in a wave of backlash. Sharing the clip on X, campaigners Stand Up to Racism wrote: "What a violent far right thug Tommo is. We’re going to stop him and his hate. If he mobilises again in Portsmouth tonight, we’ll be opposing him." X account The Rev. Anton Mittens wrote: "Absolutely shocking behaviour. Lock him up - he’s out of control. Danny Tommo slashes a migrant’s rubber dinghy just as rescuers complete their final checks on board during a rescue operation in the English Channel." Read more: Defence Minister insists ‘our borders are secure’ after five migrants evade French and UK authorities to cross Channel Read more: Royal Navy pilot, 31, died in helicopter crash after commander 'accidentally turned off engines' during English Channel exercise

Absolutely shocking behaviour. Lock him up - he’s out of control. Danny Tommo slashes a migrant’s rubber dinghy just as rescuers complete their final checks on board during a rescue operation in the English Channel. pic.twitter.com/OktvXIs6mS — The Rev. Anton Mittens 🌹👮🎓 (@MittensOff) September 22, 2026

The small boat was shadowed by a French coastguard vessel. Picture: Youtube

Earlier, the RNLI deployed two lifeboats to a dinghy which had been heading to the UK. It had been shadowed by the French coastguard after setting off close to the village of Vierville-sur-Mer, west of Bayeux. The French coastguard said on Tuesday around 60 migrants on a small boat, which spent more than 33 hours at sea “in precarious conditions” refused help as they were “determined to take all risks to reach the United Kingdom”. The UK’s Maritime and Coastguard Agency said the migrants are set to be transferred to Border Security Command following a rescue operation. The RNLI confirmed to LBC two lifeboats were responding to an incident in the Channel. “The boat was in a very bad way, and very low in the water, with just a single small outboard motor to power it," a spokesperson for local rescue services told The Sun.

Daniel Thomas zoomed in on the small boat in the Channel. Picture: Daniel Thomas/Youtube

"The sea was calm, and weather conditions were good, but the decision was taken to escort the boat, without intervening,” they added. The RNLI told LBC two of its lifeboats were tasked to an incident by HM Coastguard. Thomas, the founder of anti-migration group Patriot Platform and an associate of political activist Tommy Robinson, was a leader of the Portsmouth protest and organised the Dover demonstration. Departures as far west as Normandy are rare.

Starlink is turned on and live is back in action. @RealDannyTommo and crew have eyes on.https://t.co/dOw8S5NeU8 pic.twitter.com/9GW12ga4Fc — Anth 🇬🇧 (@AnthNFS) September 22, 2026

Earlier this month, a dinghy had to be met by lifeboats from the Isle of Wight after setting off from the Cherbourg area, triggering angry protests in Portsmouth. It is thought to have made one of the longest journeys of any small boat. Officials said at the time they believed it was a one-off rather than a sign of new tactics. Earlier on Tuesday, a minister insisted the UK’s borders are secure after a migrant boat reached the Kent coast without being intercepted. Two RNLI lifeboats have been tasked to an incident by HM Coastguard.

The French coastguard has been tailing the vessel. Picture: Daniel Thomas/Youtube

Five people were detained and passed to Border Security Command after the dinghy made it to shore at Folkestone on Monday – the first undetected landing for a year. Defence minister Luke Pollard dismissed suggestions the Government had lost control of the border. “Our borders are secure, but we want to make them stronger,” he told LBC. Asked how the boat slipped through, Mr Pollard said a Home Office investigation was under way to determine what had happened, without going into detail. "That is what the investigation will determine. We know that the measures we've been putting in place are working. Small boat crossings are the lowest in 6 years," he told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

A migrant dinghy just landed on a Kent beach. They crossed the Channel and walked onto British sand and the authorities did not even see them coming.



That is why the Patriot Platform is so important.



Sign up: https://t.co/Eln3QsJL5i pic.twitter.com/mdv5G5j6QE — Danny Tommo (@RealDannyTommo) September 21, 2026