Danone has recalled several batches of Aptamil and Cow & Gate infant formula over the possible presence of a toxin linked to the poisoning of children, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said.

Both Danone and Nestle have confirmed they are no longer using ingredients from the affected supplier.

This comes after as many as 36 children have suffered symptoms consistent with toxin poisoning linked to different baby formulas - Nestle's SMA Infant Formula and Follow-On Formula - that were pulled from shops on Thursday.

It only affects the batches listed in the recall notice, as well as the product included in Danone’s earlier recall.

The recall was issued over potential cereulide contamination, which can cause illness including vomiting and stomach cramps.

Other retailers are temporarily clearing stock as a precaution and new supplies are already in the system, with hopes shelves will be restocked quickly.

Katie Pettifer, Chief Executive of the FSA, said: “Please check if you have Aptamil, Cow & Gate and SMA brands of formula at home. The affected batches are unlikely to still be on shop shelves but may be in your cupboard. If you have an affected batch, do not use it.

"You can return it to the store and exchange it for an unaffected batch. If you are feeding your baby one of the affected batches, stop using it and switch to an unaffected batch from the same brand or another brand. If your baby’s formula was prescribed, speak to a pharmacist or doctor before changing.

"The risk of harm to children from cereulide contamination at these levels is low, but consuming it could cause symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhoea. If your baby has recently consumed an affected batch and you are concerned about symptoms, contact your GP or call NHS 111.

"Food businesses have a legal responsibility to sell safe food, including checking ingredients from suppliers are safe. We are working with international food safety authorities on this global recall and expect manufacturers to explain what went wrong and provide assurances this will not happen again.”

On Thursday, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said it and partner agencies had received 24 notifications in England, seven in Scotland, three in Wales, one in Northern Ireland and one from the Crown Dependencies of children who had consumed implicated batches developing symptoms consistent with cereulide toxin poisoning.

The Food Standards Agency confirmed that Nestle was undertaking a precautionary product recall of several batches of 12 SMA Infant Formula and Follow-On Formula products in the UK due to the possible presence of the cereulide toxin.