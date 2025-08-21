The daredevil CEO of an aircraft company died after crashing into trees in the Swiss Alps during a wingsuit jump, his lifelong friend and business partner has announced.

Kirk Hawkins, 58, suffered the fatal collision after jumping out of a helicopter near the peak of the Eiger summit.

Police said he died after crashing to the ground just west of Schüssellouwinegraben.

A probe into what caused the accident remains ongoing.

The former US Air Force pilot who co-founded ICON Aircraft has been described as the "most extraordinary person" by his close friend and business partner Steen Strand.

He said in a tribute: “Kirk was the most extraordinary person I’ve ever known, or ever will know.

“Kirk devoured life experiences most of us would never touch.

