Daredevil CEO dies in wingsuit jump in Swiss Alps as police launch probe into cause of fatal crash
The daredevil CEO of an aircraft company died after crashing into trees in the Swiss Alps during a wingsuit jump, his lifelong friend and business partner has announced.
Kirk Hawkins, 58, suffered the fatal collision after jumping out of a helicopter near the peak of the Eiger summit.
Police said he died after crashing to the ground just west of Schüssellouwinegraben.
A probe into what caused the accident remains ongoing.
The former US Air Force pilot who co-founded ICON Aircraft has been described as the "most extraordinary person" by his close friend and business partner Steen Strand.
He said in a tribute: “Kirk was the most extraordinary person I’ve ever known, or ever will know.
“Kirk devoured life experiences most of us would never touch.
"He was damn good at assessing risks, probably because he took so many.
He’d get you into tricky situations, but he’s also the one you wanted beside you when things got dicey.
"I imagine Kirk, in his final moments, knew what was coming, thought that line, and laughed one last time before the exit."
Mr Kirk and Mr Steen co-founded Icon Aircraft, creating the A5 light sport aircraft in 2006.
The model was involved in a famous crash with ormer baseball player Roy 'Doc' Halladay, who died in the accident.
The eight-time All-Star pitcher, who played for Blue Jays and Phillies during 15-year career, crashed into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida.
Other accidents also raised questions about the aircraft’s safety, but investigations found all accidents were caused by pilot errors.
Mr Kirk remained CEO of Icon for a further 12 months following the athlete's death, before he stepped down from the company in November 2018.
“Like all the great ones, he was imperfect. Our 'constructive conflict' would terrify any HR leader today. I chose to work side by side with him for over a decade because the trade was worth it.
"It helped that he was funny as hell—equal parts Southern metaphors and fighter pilot bravado,” Mr Strand added in a Linkedin post.