A chemical found in dark chocolate could help slow down ageing, researchers suggest.

The study looked at levels of theobromine – a compound found in cacao plants – in the blood and compared them with markers of biological ageing, which indicates how old the body is in terms of health and function rather than years lived.

While experts would not advise people to eat more chocolate, they said the findings could help unlock the everyday foods that “hold clues to healthier, longer lives”.

Theobromine is a “relatively unexplored dietary phytonutrient” that has been linked to health benefits and extended lifespan, researchers said.

However, there have been limited studies on its effect on humans.

The analysis, carried out by experts at King’s College London, included 509 people in the TwinsUK cohort and 1,160 people from the Kora study in Germany.

Researchers said they found a “significant association” between circulating levels of theobromine in the blood and slower biological ageing.

Dr Ramy Saad, lead researcher at King’s College London, who is also a researcher at University College London and a doctor in clinical genetics, added: “This is a very exciting finding, and the next important questions are what is behind this association and how can we explore the interactions between dietary metabolites and our epigenome further?

“This approach could lead us to important discoveries towards ageing, and beyond, in common and rare diseases.”

Jordana Bell, professor of epigenomics at King’s College London, said: “Our study finds links between a key component of dark chocolate and staying younger for longer.

“While we’re not saying that people should eat more dark chocolate, this research can help us understand how everyday foods may hold clues to healthier, longer lives.”

Researchers also tested other molecules found in cocoa and coffee but suggest the effect is specific to theobromine.

Dr Ricardo Costeira, a postdoctoral research associate at King’s College London, said: “This study identifies another molecular mechanism through which naturally occurring compounds in cocoa may support health.

“While more research is needed, the findings from this study highlight the value of population-level analyses in ageing and genetics.”

The team is now exploring if the effect on biological ageing is unique to theobromine, or if the compound interacts with other chemicals in dark chocolate, such as polyphenols.

Polyphenols are powerful antioxidants also found in fruits, vegetables, tea, coffee and wine.