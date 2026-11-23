An argument is starting to surface that independent charitable foundations are using a new form of “dark money”; that they are affluent institutions using private wealth to influence public policy without democratic accountability.

It is true that independent charitable foundations have money, and money does have influence. We should be open about that, and not just in the world of philanthropy. Foundations should expect scrutiny of what they fund, how decisions are made, and what they achieve.

There is nothing hidden about our money. We were established in 1961 with an endowment created from the investments of Ian Fairbairn, a pioneer of the British investment industry. He created the Foundation in honour of his wife, Esmée, who was killed in World War II. Our charitable work is funded by returns on that endowment, not taxpayers.

Each year we give around £50m in grant funding to a wide range of organisations in support of our mission. We publish annual accounts detailing where our money has gone. We are transparent about our investment approach, our governance and how we administer our funding. We have published our grants through 360Giving since 2008, making the details of our funding publicly available in an open and accessible format. All this data is publicly available, and we believe transparency is important for accountability. We deliberately expose our funding to the light because we have nothing to hide.

We do not expect people to agree with every organisation we support, or with every position those organisations take. As a charity, our mission is to improve our natural world, secure a fairer future for everyone and strengthen the bonds in communities in the UK. We know that not everything we do works perfectly and we are always open to constructive criticism.

However, while we welcome legitimate scrutiny of philanthropy, any suggestion that funding an organisation is the same as controlling it simply isn't true. And at Esmée Fairbairn Foundation, the distinction is fundamental to how we work.

We trust the expertise and experience of those closest to the issue. In 2025, 67% of our grants were for unrestricted or core costs. This means organisations can use the funding towards their running costs on their own terms. That is a deliberate choice. We believe that those running the organisations are the experts and are better placed than a funder to decide how to deploy resources.

There is also a suggestion that foundations such as ours lack democratic accountability. Of course we are not democratically accountable in the way that an elected government is. We are not an arm of government, nor do we claim to be. We are an independent charitable foundation, established to use private philanthropic wealth for public benefit.

It is a mistake to suggest that we should be subject to the same democratic accountability as elected representatives. That does not mean we should operate without scrutiny. Our responsibility is to be transparent about our decisions, accountable for our charitable purpose and open to challenge about the impact of our work.

Since 1961, we have given over £1bn in grants to over 13,000 organisations making a positive difference for people, places and nature across the UK. We work with a broad range of organisations across the public, private and charitable sectors. We believe that to make the UK a better place for everyone, change is needed - including in how some systems work. Our support includes making sure that care-experienced voices shape the care system. We fund local communities to develop their own cultural plans and to clean up our rivers. We support farmers working with each other to boost food production and biodiversity.

Some of the organisations and initiatives we have supported have gone on to become part of the fabric of British public life. Esmée Fairbairn herself played an important role in the development of the Citizens Advice Bureau, now a cherished and essential institution helping millions of people navigate some of life's most difficult challenges. The Foundation continued that commitment in its early years, providing £5,500 in 1966 towards a year's rent for the Citizens Advice Bureau's London office. It is a good example of how philanthropic support can help build institutions that go on to serve the public for generations.

Our more recent work shows the same spirit of innovation and empowerment. Through our support for freshwater initiatives, we have helped communities take a more active role in protecting their local environment. One example is our funding of David Wittrick's idea for a citizen-led water-quality testing survey, putting the tools to monitor river health into the hands of ordinary people. We are also supporting Surfers Against Sewage to expand its water-quality work beyond the coast and empower communities across the UK to monitor and protect inland waters.

Our support also extends to strengthening communities and tackling social injustice. In Birmingham, for example, we have supported Civic Square, a community-led development putting local people at the heart of shaping their neighbourhood, while our £10m commitment over five years to improving the lives of young people leaving care has supported organisations working to ensure care-experienced young people have a stronger voice, lasting relationships and better support as they move into independent adulthood.

These are examples of people closest to an issue being given the resources and freedom to develop practical solutions, rather than having those solutions imposed upon them.

We believe that giving organisations the freedom to make a positive difference, being open about where our money goes and sharing what we learn is a constructive use of philanthropic capital.

There is nothing “dark” about that.

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Dame Caroline Mason is Chief Executive of the Esmée Fairbairn Foundation.

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